A shocking video of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Khagen Murmu has triggered a controversy who was kissing women on the cheeks while campaigning for the Lok Sabha election. The purported video is shared by the Trinamool Congress party on social media platforms. The ruling party of West Bengal wrote on the X platform, "If you cannot believe what you just saw, let us clarify. Yes, this is BJP MP & Maldaha Uttar candidate Khagen Murmu kissing a woman on his own accord on his campaign trail".

However, the woman in the video calls it "an act of affection" to a TV channel.

"Where's the problem if a person of my father's age shows his affection towards me and plants a kiss on my cheeks? Why do people have such a dirty mindset? There's nothing wrong in it," the woman said.

Murmu, who joined BJP in 2019 also said that the woman was like his child.

But the TMC has launched attacks against the BJP saying they are "anti-women".

"From MPs that sexually harass women wrestlers to leaders who make obscene songs about Bengali women, the BJP camp has no dearth of anti-women politicians. This is how Modi Ka Parivar engages in Nari Ka Samman! Imagine what they would do if they came to power," TMC said.

Meanwhile, TMC supremo and West bengal CM Mamata Banerjee on Thursday said she will not allow implementation of the CAA, NRC and the Uniform Civil Code in the state.

"Till I am alive, nobody will be able to cause harm to you. I will keep fighting them. I have learnt from you people not fearing death, but it's the other way round," she added while addressing a gathering in Kolkata.

The 2024 Lok Sabha polls in West Bengal will be held in all seven phases from April 19 to June 1. A total of 42 MPs will be elected from the state. The Lok Sabha election results will be declared on June 4.

