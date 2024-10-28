BJP MP Nishikant Dubey termed the ‘rising Muslim population’ in Jharkhand as a national issue. He also slammed the Congress and Jharkhand Mukti Morcha, saying these opposition parties were not bothered about the tribals in Santhal Pargana.

Ahead of the Assembly Elections 2024, Nishikant Dubey, Bharatiya Janata Party MP, on Monday said the "rising Muslim population" in Jharkhand was a "national issue". Nishikant Dubey claimed that the Muslim population throughout the country has increased by four per cent.

The BJP MP added that Santhal Pargana's Muslim population had risen to 15 per cent, of which 11 per cent were ‘Bangladeshi infiltrators’. Dubey charged that the rise in numbers was a national issue and not an electoral one.

"In 1951, the population of Muslims was 9 per cent, today it is 24 per cent. Throughout the country, Muslims have increased by 4 per cent and in our Santhal Pargana, it has increased by 15 per cent, these 11 per cent are Bangladeshi infiltrators and the government of Jharkhand is accepting this," he was quoted as saying by ANI.

He also slammed the opposition parties Congress and Jharkhand Mukti Morcha, saying they were not bothered about the tribals in Santhal Pargana.

“…The government of Jharkhand is accepting this. Due to vote bank politics, neither the Congress nor the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha are concerned about the tribals ... until Bangladeshi infiltrators are sent back, the Bharatiya Janata Party will not sit peacefully. This is not the issue of election, this is the national issue…" Nishikant Dubey was quoted as saying by ANI.

The Godda MP also took to his X account to submit 'proof' of how the Muslim population had increased in Jharkhand.

Demand for NRC It is not the first time that Nishikant Dubey has commented about the alleged rising Muslim population in Jharkhand. In July 2024, while speaking in the Lok Sabha, Nishikant Dubey called for the preparation of the National Register of Citizens (NRC), citing an exponential increase in the Muslim population. He also demanded that West Bengal's Malda and Murshidabad districts be made Union Territories.