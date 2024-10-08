Elections
In charts: How NC-Congress alliance is maintaining a solid lead in J&K
Summary
- Not only is the National Conference emerging as the biggest party in J&K, its candidates are also leading with huge margins. It is leading with over 30% margin in 8 constituencies and 15-30% margin in 17 constituencies.
The National Conference (NC) and Congress alliance has taken a big lead in early trends in Jammu and Kashmir, comfortably leading in 52 out of the 90 assembly constituencies, showed data from the Election Commission of India at 12.00 pm.
