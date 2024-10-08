In charts: How NC-Congress alliance is maintaining a solid lead in J&K

The National Conference (NC) and Congress alliance has taken a big lead in early trends in Jammu and Kashmir, comfortably leading in 52 out of the 90 assembly constituencies, showed data from the Election Commission of India at 12.00 pm.

Not only is NC emerging as the biggest party in J&K, its candidates are also leading with huge margins–over 30% margin in eight constituencies and 15-30% margin in 17 constituencies.

Main rival Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is leading in 26 constituencies. Even though the party is nowhere close to the majority mark, it certainly made progress in the third phase of the election.

Most exit polls had predicted the NC-Congress alliance to win in the union territory.

While BJP is trailing in seat share, it has taken the lead in vote share, garnering 26.2% of the total votes. NC is neck-and-neck with 23.0%, while Congress' share is 12.4% and PDP is 8.1%.

Voting for all 90 seats was done in three phases through September and October. An overall 63.9% voter turnout was recorded.

This is the first assembly election in a decade as revocation of the special status of J&K under Article 370 in August 2019 had led to cancellation of polls that year. The matter of Article 370, which used to give special status to Jammu and Kashmir, had become a major election issue, with the two biggest Kashmir political parties–NC and PDP–promising to restore statehood in their respective manifestos.

