‘BJP ne fir jhoot bola’: Congress hits back after claims of snubbing Kharge at Priyanka Gandhi’s nomination filing

The Congress Party on Thursday hit back at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and its leaders for accusing the grand old party of snubbing party chief Mallikarjun Kharge during the nomination filing on Priyanka Gandhi Vadra from Wayanad seat.

On Wednesday, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, the general secretary of the Congress Party, filed a nomination for the Wayanad Lok Sabha constituency, the seat which was vacated by her brother Rahul Gandhi after he also won another contested seat, Rae Bareli.

The Congress leader filed her nomination in the presence of Congress Parliamentary party chairperson Sonia Gandhi, brother Rahul, Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge.

However, sharing a 47-second video in which Kharge could be seen standing at the door, BJP leader and Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said that it is deeply disheartening to witness the disrespect shown towards a veteran Parliamentarian and Dalit leader like Kharje Ji by the so-called Holy Trinity in Wayanad today.

The official X handle of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) also shared the same video to target Gandhi family.

“Whether it’s the President of AICC or PCC, does the family take pride in humiliating those they treat as mere rubber stamps?,” added Sarma.

However, the official X handle Congress Party also posted a video showing Mallikarjun Kharge being present during a nomination filing and slammed the saffron party saying, “BJP's fake news tactics exposed again".

On Wednesday, Kharge himself had posted a video of being present during the nomination filing, saying it gave him immense pleasure to be there amidst them on the important occasion of filing of the nomination by Priyanka Gandhi.

Recalling that when Rahul Gandhi made the decision to retain Rae Bareli, there was a growing demand from the people of Wayanad and local leaders that, if not Rahul, it should be Priyanka who represents this constituency in Parliament.

“The party recognized this sincere demand, and I am glad that Priyanka ji also graciously accepted the people’s demand. Now that Priyanka ji has embarked on this journey, it is your responsibility, the people of Wayanad, to ensure she wins this election with the highest margin,” added Kharge.