Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiha alleged in a TV interview that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) offered " ₹50 crore" to Congress MLAs to jump to the saffron party. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

According to a report by India Today TV channel, the chief minister alleged that the BJP is trying to break the elected Congress government by purchasing MLAs.

"They have been trying to break my government for one year. ₹50 crore was offered to our MLAs. They tried and failed," CM Siddaramaiah told the TV channel. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

However, the CM exuded confidence that his government is formidable and no MLAs will switch to BJP.

On the upcoming Lok Sabha election, Siddaramaiah extrapolated that while the INDIA bloc may not get an absolute majority, the NDA will not get enough seats either to form the government at the Centre. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

He projected a "government minus BJP" would be formed at the Centre due to an "undercurrent" in the country "against" the saffron party.

Speaking about the Congress's poll prospects in Karnataka, Siddaramaiah said the situation is favourable. “As far as Karnataka is concerned, it is favourable to us. We will retain the same vote share as in the last assembly elections. We will win 15 to 20 seats in Karnataka," the CM said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“According to my information, the survey connected with BJP shows that they will cross 200-plus seats. They will not come to power on their own," the chief minister said.

“Post elections, there will be a re-alignment of political parties. Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, and other leaders of regional parties in the South will come together to form a government," he said.

