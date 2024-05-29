'If BJP forms govt...': PM Modi says will probe Naveen Patnaik's health after Pandian's hand grab incident
A video of Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik's aide VK Pandian grabbing his trembling hand during an election rally went viral.
Lok Sabha elections 2024: After a video of Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik's aide VK Pandian grabbing his trembling hand during an election rally went viral, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said the BJP would inquire into the reason behind the BJD chief's deteriorating health.