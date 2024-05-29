A video of Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik's aide VK Pandian grabbing his trembling hand during an election rally went viral.

Lok Sabha elections 2024: After a video of Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik's aide VK Pandian grabbing his trembling hand during an election rally went viral, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said the BJP would inquire into the reason behind the BJD chief's deteriorating health. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Addressing an election rally in Odisha, PM Modi said, “If BJP forms govt in Odisha, panel will inquire reason behind deterioration of Naveen Patnaik's health."

The prime minister also questioned if there was a conspiracy behind Patnaik's deteriorating health. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“Is there any conspiracy behind the deterioration of CM Naveen Patnaik's health, " PM Modi asked.

