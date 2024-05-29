Hello User
Business News/ Elections / 'If BJP forms govt...': PM Modi says will probe Naveen Patnaik's health after Pandian's hand grab incident

'If BJP forms govt...': PM Modi says will probe Naveen Patnaik's health after Pandian's hand grab incident

Written By Arshdeep kaur

A video of Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik's aide VK Pandian grabbing his trembling hand during an election rally went viral.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses a public meeting for Lok Sabha elections, in Mayurbhanj, Odisha

Lok Sabha elections 2024: After a video of Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik's aide VK Pandian grabbing his trembling hand during an election rally went viral, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said the BJP would inquire into the reason behind the BJD chief's deteriorating health.

Addressing an election rally in Odisha, PM Modi said, “If BJP forms govt in Odisha, panel will inquire reason behind deterioration of Naveen Patnaik's health."

The prime minister also questioned if there was a conspiracy behind Patnaik's deteriorating health.

“Is there any conspiracy behind the deterioration of CM Naveen Patnaik's health, " PM Modi asked.

