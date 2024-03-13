Union Commerce minister and BJP leader Piyush Goyal is set to make his Lok Sabha Poll debut for the upcoming general assembly elections. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) released its second list of candidates with 72 names. Piyush Goyal has been fielded from Mumbai North.

From leading delicate trade negotiations and being a troubleshooter for the government, Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal is all set to take the plunge in the rough and tumble of electoral politics as the BJP's candidate from Mumbai North in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.

After the list was published, Piyush Goyal took to microblogging site X and thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP National President JP Nadda, and Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis for the nomination.

“Taking inspiration from the ideals of Prabhu Shri Ram and the legacy of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, I vow to dedicate myself to the honour and development of Maharashtra. Prime Minister Modi ji has always prioritised national welfare driven by 'Jan Sewa'. The nation has witnessed unprecedented development in the past decade, and we are now rapidly progressing towards building a Viksit Bharat in the Amrit Kaal.", Piyush Goyal wrote on X.

“With the trust and blessings of the people of Mumbai and the unwavering support of the party workers, I am confident that we will achieve Prime Minister Modi ji’s goal of ‘Abki Baar 400 Paar’ & script a historic victory" Goyal added.

Other portfolios held by Piyush Goyal include Consumer Affairs & Food & Public Distribution, and Textiles. Piyush Goyal is also the Leader of House in Rajya Sabha.

A three-term Rajya Sabha member, Goyal (59) has been in the thick of politics since his teenage years when he campaigned for his mother, late Chandrakanta Goyal, for the Maharashtra Assembly election.

Ved Prakash Goyal, Piyush Goyal's father, was an old-time RSS worker who worked closely with Sangh stalwarts Balasaheb Deoras, Atal Bihari Vajpayee and L K Advani. The Goyal home at Sion in central Mumbai was a beehive of political activity, with veteran leaders opting for it as a residence of choice when visiting the metropolis.

