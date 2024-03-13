Piyush Goyal set to make poll debut as BJP releases 2nd candidate list for Lok Sabha elections
Piyush Goyal to contest Lok Sabha Poll from Mumbai North. BJP's second list includes 72 candidates. Goyal expresses gratitude to PM Modi, Amit Shah, JP Nadda, and Devendra Fadnavis for the opportunity.
Union Commerce minister and BJP leader Piyush Goyal is set to make his Lok Sabha Poll debut for the upcoming general assembly elections. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) released its second list of candidates with 72 names. Piyush Goyal has been fielded from Mumbai North.