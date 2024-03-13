The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has released the second list of candidates for the 2024 Lok Sabha Polls. The party has named 72 more candidates including Anurag Thakur, former Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, Basavaraj Bommai, Piyush Goyal, and Anil Baluni. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The list fields Tejaswi Surya, BJP's youth wing chief, from Bangalore South, former Karnataka chief minister Basavraj Bommai from Haveri. Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting in India Anurag Thakur is set to contest the Lok Sabha polls from Hamirpur in Himachal Pradesh.

BJP chief spokesperson and Rajya Sabha member Anil Baluni has been fielded from Garhwal in Uttarakhand. In Delhi, it has fielded two new candidates -- Harsh Malhotra from East Delhi and Yogendra Chandolia from North West Delhi. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In the list of 72 names, Yaduveer Krishnadatta Wadiyar of erstwhile Mysore royal family has replaced Pratap Simha for the Mysore Lok Sabha seat.

Union minister for Road Transport and Highways of India Nitin Gadkari is set to contest the Lok Sabha polls from Nagpur Assembly seat. Further, Union Minister Pralhad Joshi is set to contest upcoming Lok Sabha elections from Dharwad seat in Karnataka.

Notably, former chief minister of Karnataka and influential Lingayat leader B S Yediyurappa's son B Y Raghavendra will contest from Shimoga. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The second list by BJP re-nominates three union ministers, and three chief ministers. The second list features candidates from 11 states and union territories across India.

NAMES OF LOK SABHA CONSTITUENCY STATES NAME OF BJP CANDIDATE Dadar and Nagar Haveli Dadra & Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu Kalaben Delkar East Delhi Delhi Harsh Malhotra North West Delhi Delhi Yogendra Chandolia Sabarkantha Gujarat Bhikaji Dudhaji Thakor Ahmedabad East Gujarat Hasmukhbhai Somabhai Patel Bhavnagar Gujarat Nimuben Bambhania Vadodara Gujarat Ranjanben Dhananjay Bhatt Chhota Udaipur Gujarat Jashubhai Bhilubhai Rathwa Surat Gujarat Mukeshbhai CHandrkant Dalal Valsad Gujarat Dhawal Patel

The second list by the BJP for the upcoming Lok Sabha Polls was declared only a day after Congress released their second list. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Earlier this month, the BJP had announced its first list of more than 190 candidates for the Lok Sabha polls, due in April-May. With the second list, BJP has now declared 267 names for the upcoming general election.

(This is a breaking news. More to come…)

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!