BJP releases candidate list for UP, Rajasthan by-elections: Check names here

  • BJP has released a list of candidates for the upcoming Assembly by-elections in Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh. Check the names of all contesting candidates here

Livemint
Updated24 Oct 2024, 12:08 PM IST
BJP releases candidate list for UP, Rajasthan by-elections
BJP releases candidate list for UP, Rajasthan by-elections(HT_PRINT)

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has released a list of candidates for the upcoming Assembly by-elections in Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh. The BJP has released the candidate list for Chorasi in Rajasthan and Kundarki, Ghaziabad, Khair, Karhal, Phulpur, Katehari and Majhawan in Uttar Pradesh.

In Rajasthan's Chorasi, the saffron party has fielded Karilal Nanoma. With this, the party has declared candidates on all seven assembly seats going to bypolls on November 23.

In the earlier list issued on October 19, the BJP fielded Jagmohan Meena from Dausa, Rajendra Bhambhu from Jhunjhunu, Sukhwant Singh from Ramgarh, Rajendra Gurjar from Deoli-Ujiara, Revant Ram Danga from Khinvsar and Shanta Devi Meena from Salumbar.

 

BJP releases candidate list for UP, Rajasthan by-elections

In Uttar Pradesh by-elections, BJP has fielded Ramvir Singh Thakur from Kundarki, Sanjeev Sharma from Ghaziabad and Surendra Diler from Khair.

In Karhal by-elections in Uttar Pradesh, Anujesh Yadav will be contesting polls as a BJP candidate, Deepak Patel has been fielded from Phulpur, Dharmraj Nishad from Katehari and Suchismita Maurya will contest from Majhawan.

The last date for filing nomination papers is October 25. Voting will be held on November 13 and the results will be declared on November 23.

Earlier today, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav said all INDIA Bloc candidates will contest on all nine seats in Uttar Pradesh by-polls on the Samajwadi Party's election symbol 'cycle'.

Asserting that “baat seat ki nahi jeet hi hai (it's not about seats, it's about winning)”, Akhilesh Yadav said, “Under this strategy, the joint candidates of 'India Bloc' will contest on all the nine seats on the Samajwadi Party's election symbol 'cycle'. Congress and the Samajwadi Party are united and standing shoulder to shoulder for a big victory. India Bloc is going to write a new chapter of victory in this by-election.”

This comes amid the reports that Congress was unhappy with the two seats – Ghaziabad and Khair – allocated to it by the SP. Congress had also demanded Phulpur seat.

Akhilesh Yadav said, “With this unprecedented cooperation and support, every worker of 'India Bloc' in all the nine assembly seats has been filled with new energy with the resolve to win. This is an election to save the country's Constitution, harmony and the honour of the PDA. That is why our appeal to everyone is: not even a single vote should be reduced, not even a single vote should be divided.”

Catch all the live action on Elections and get exclusive coverage on Assembly Election Results 2024 with Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:24 Oct 2024, 12:08 PM IST
Business NewsElectionsBJP releases candidate list for UP, Rajasthan by-elections: Check names here

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel share price

    148.80
    12:10 PM | 24 OCT 2024
    0 (0%)

    Bharat Electronics share price

    271.30
    12:10 PM | 24 OCT 2024
    2.65 (0.99%)

    Bharat Petroleum Corporation share price

    322.60
    12:09 PM | 24 OCT 2024
    -0.5 (-0.15%)

    Zee Entertainment Enterprises share price

    124.90
    12:10 PM | 24 OCT 2024
    1.3 (1.05%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Amber Enterprises India share price

    6,982.20
    12:03 PM | 24 OCT 2024
    582.8 (9.11%)

    Aster DM Healthcare share price

    437.05
    12:03 PM | 24 OCT 2024
    34.75 (8.64%)

    Coforge share price

    7,751.40
    12:03 PM | 24 OCT 2024
    192.95 (2.55%)

    Poly Medicure share price

    2,571.30
    11:56 AM | 24 OCT 2024
    -1.05 (-0.04%)
    More from 52 Week High

    Hindustan Unilever share price

    2,461.00
    12:03 PM | 24 OCT 2024
    -197 (-7.41%)

    Escorts Kubota share price

    3,461.40
    12:03 PM | 24 OCT 2024
    -241.25 (-6.52%)

    Dr. Lal Pathlabs share price

    3,069.25
    12:03 PM | 24 OCT 2024
    -183.25 (-5.63%)

    Doms Industries share price

    2,566.75
    12:03 PM | 24 OCT 2024
    -138.3 (-5.11%)
    More from Top Losers

    Amber Enterprises India share price

    6,982.20
    12:03 PM | 24 OCT 2024
    582.8 (9.11%)

    Aster DM Healthcare share price

    437.05
    12:03 PM | 24 OCT 2024
    34.75 (8.64%)

    Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation share price

    2,849.75
    12:03 PM | 24 OCT 2024
    157.05 (5.83%)

    Syngene International share price

    881.45
    12:01 PM | 24 OCT 2024
    45.3 (5.42%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      80,095.00450.00
      Chennai
      80,101.00450.00
      Delhi
      80,253.00450.00
      Kolkata
      80,105.00450.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.86/L0.11
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in Elections

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.