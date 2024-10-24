BJP releases candidate list for UP, Rajasthan by-elections: Check names here

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has released a list of candidates for the upcoming Assembly by-elections in Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh. The BJP has released the candidate list for Chorasi in Rajasthan and Kundarki, Ghaziabad, Khair, Karhal, Phulpur, Katehari and Majhawan in Uttar Pradesh. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In Rajasthan's Chorasi, the saffron party has fielded Karilal Nanoma. With this, the party has declared candidates on all seven assembly seats going to bypolls on November 23.

In the earlier list issued on October 19, the BJP fielded Jagmohan Meena from Dausa, Rajendra Bhambhu from Jhunjhunu, Sukhwant Singh from Ramgarh, Rajendra Gurjar from Deoli-Ujiara, Revant Ram Danga from Khinvsar and Shanta Devi Meena from Salumbar. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

BJP releases candidate list for UP, Rajasthan by-elections

In Uttar Pradesh by-elections, BJP has fielded Ramvir Singh Thakur from Kundarki, Sanjeev Sharma from Ghaziabad and Surendra Diler from Khair.

In Karhal by-elections in Uttar Pradesh, Anujesh Yadav will be contesting polls as a BJP candidate, Deepak Patel has been fielded from Phulpur, Dharmraj Nishad from Katehari and Suchismita Maurya will contest from Majhawan. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The last date for filing nomination papers is October 25. Voting will be held on November 13 and the results will be declared on November 23.

Earlier today, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav said all INDIA Bloc candidates will contest on all nine seats in Uttar Pradesh by-polls on the Samajwadi Party's election symbol 'cycle'.

Asserting that “baat seat ki nahi jeet hi hai (it's not about seats, it's about winning)", Akhilesh Yadav said, “Under this strategy, the joint candidates of 'India Bloc' will contest on all the nine seats on the Samajwadi Party's election symbol 'cycle'. Congress and the Samajwadi Party are united and standing shoulder to shoulder for a big victory. India Bloc is going to write a new chapter of victory in this by-election." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

This comes amid the reports that Congress was unhappy with the two seats – Ghaziabad and Khair – allocated to it by the SP. Congress had also demanded Phulpur seat.