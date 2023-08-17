comScore
Business News/ Elections / BJP releases first list of candidates for Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh assembly polls
BJP releases first list of candidates for Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh assembly polls

 2 min read 17 Aug 2023, 05:30 PM IST Edited By Sayantani Biswas

BJP releases first list of candidates for Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh Assembly elections. The JP Nadda-led party expects tough competition from both these states, especially ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha Elections.

The BJP has admitted to the fact that results of the Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan, Telangana, and Mizoram assembly elections stands as a litmus test ahead of the upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha Elections, where BJP is looking to win a third straight term.

Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) has released the first list of candidates for the Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh Assembly elections, scheduled to be held later this year. The JP Nadda-led party expects tough competition from both these states, especially ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha Elections.

In Madhya Pradesh, BJP came to power after Jyotiraditya Scindia rebelled and walked out of Congress leader Kamal Nath led government, leading to the latter's downfall. BJP leader Shivraj Singh Chouhan was made Chief Minister following the developments.

In Chhattisgarh, BJP won only 15 of the 90 seats in the Chhattisgarh Assembly while the Congress bagged 68, during the 2018 assembly elections, following which Congress leader Bhupesh Baghel has remained Chief Minister.

In 2019 Lok Sabha Elections, BJP managed to turn things around in both Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh, when it won nine of the 11 constituencies in Chhattisgarh and 28 of the 29 seats in Madhya Pradesh.

The BJP has admitted to the fact that results of the Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan, Telangana, and Mizoram assembly elections stands as a litmus test ahead of the upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha Elections, where BJP is looking to win a third straight term.

Notably, of all the five states that go into elections during November-December 2023, BJP was only able to come to power in Madhya Pradesh, after usurping the elected Kamal Nath government.

Madhya Pradesh Assembly polls 2023

In 2018, the Congress emerged as the largest party in the state by winning 114 seats in the 230-member house in Madhya Pradesh. 

BJP, on Thursday, released their first list of 39 candidates for this state assembly elections.

In Madhya Pradesh, BJP has fielded Sarla Vijendra Rawat from Sabalgarh, Priyanka Meena from Chachaoura, Lalita Yadav from Chhatarpur, Anchal Sonkar from Jabalpur Purba (SC), Nirmala Bhuriya from Petlawad, Bhanu Bhuriya from Jhabua (ST), Alok Sharma from Bhopal Uttar and Dhruv Narayan Singh from Bhopal Madhya, among others.

According to the list released, BJP has till now fielded five women, eight Scheduled Caste candidates, and 13 Scheduled Tribe candidates.

Chhattisgarh Assembly polls 2023

In Chhattisgarh, the BJP has fielded Lok Sabha MP Vijay Baghel from Patan, Bhulan Singh Maravi from Premnagar, Laxmi Rajwade from Bhatgaon, Shakuntala Singh Porthe from Pratappur (ST), Sarla Kosaria from Saraipali (SC), Alka Chandrakar from Khallari, Gita Ghasi Sahu from Khujji and Maniram Kashyap from Bastar (ST), among others, according to a report by Indian Express.

According to the IE report, for Chhattisgarh, BJP's list comprises five women, 10 candidates from Scheduled Tribes, and one from the Scheduled Castes category.

 

 

 

