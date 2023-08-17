BJP releases first list of candidates for Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh assembly polls2 min read 17 Aug 2023, 05:30 PM IST
Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) has released the first list of candidates for the Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh Assembly elections, scheduled to be held later this year. The JP Nadda-led party expects tough competition from both these states, especially ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha Elections.
According to the list released, BJP has till now fielded five women, eight Scheduled Caste candidates, and 13 Scheduled Tribe candidates.
Chhattisgarh Assembly polls 2023
In Chhattisgarh, the BJP has fielded Lok Sabha MP Vijay Baghel from Patan, Bhulan Singh Maravi from Premnagar, Laxmi Rajwade from Bhatgaon, Shakuntala Singh Porthe from Pratappur (ST), Sarla Kosaria from Saraipali (SC), Alka Chandrakar from Khallari, Gita Ghasi Sahu from Khujji and Maniram Kashyap from Bastar (ST), among others, according to a report by Indian Express.
According to the IE report, for Chhattisgarh, BJP's list comprises five women, 10 candidates from Scheduled Tribes, and one from the Scheduled Castes category.