BJP fields ex-Congress MLA Kiran Choudhry, Union Ministers Ravneet Bittu, George Kurian for Rajya Sabha bypolls

  • BJP releases list of candidates for the upcoming by-elections to the Rajya Sabha from different states. Elections to the 12 vacant Rajya Sabha seats in nine states will be held on September 3.

Livemint
Updated20 Aug 2024, 07:27 PM IST
Tosham MLA Kiran Choudhry had quit the Congress to join the BJP in June. She is likely to be nominated as the BJP’s candidate for the Rajya Sabha byelection
Tosham MLA Kiran Choudhry had quit the Congress to join the BJP in June. She is likely to be nominated as the BJP's candidate for the Rajya Sabha byelection

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Tuesday released a list of candidates for the upcoming by-elections to the Rajya Sabha from different states. The BJP fielded Bar Council of India Chairman, senior advocate Manan Kumar Mishra from Bihar, Dhairyashil Patil from Maharashtra, Union Ministers George Kurian, Ravneet Singh Bittu among others.

Elections to the 12 vacant Rajya Sabha seats in nine states will be held on September 3. Ten of these seats fell vacant as the sitting members, including Union ministers Piyush Goyal, Sarbananda Sonowal and Jyotiraditya Scindia, were elected to the Lok Sabha.

Bypolls are also being held for two seats in Telangana and Odisha.

Notably, BJP named senior party leader Kiran Choudhry as its nominee from Haryana for the Rajya Sabha bypoll, nearly two months after she switched sides from the Congress.

The bypoll for the lone Rajya Sabha seat in Haryana was necessitated after Congress leader Deepender Singh Hooda was elected to the Lok Sabha from Rohtak.

CHECK FULL LIST OF BJP CANDIDATES

STATE CANDIDATE
AssamRameswar Teli
Mission Ranjan Das
BiharManan Kumar Mishra
HaryanaKiran Choudhary
Madhya PradeshGeorge Kurian
MaharashtraDhairyashil Patil
OdishaMamata Mohanta
RajasthanRavneet Singh Bittu
TripuraRajib Bhattacharjee

In Madhya Pradesh, BJP fielded Union Minister George Kurian for bypolls. The vacancy was created after Rajya Sabha member and Union minister Jyotiraditya Scindia won the Lok Sabha election from the Guna constituency.

BJP also fielded Union Minister Ravneet Singh Bittu from the Rajasthan seat. 

The ruling party has fielded Mission Ranjan Das and former Union minister Rameswar Teli as its candidates from Assam.

The 12 vacant Rajya Sabha seats include those held by Union Ministers Piyush Goyal, Sarbananda Sonowal, and Jyotiraditya Scindia, who have since been elected to the Lok Sabha.

In addition to Piyush Goyal, Sarbananda Sonowal, and Jyotiraditya Scindia, other Rajya Sabha members who transitioned to the Lok Sabha after winning parliamentary elections include Kamakhya Prasad Tasa (BJP), Misha Bharti (RJD), Vivek Thakur (BJP), Deepender Singh Hooda (Congress), Udayanraje Bhosle (BJP), KC Venugopal (Congress), and Biplab Kumar Deb (BJP).

First Published:20 Aug 2024, 07:27 PM IST
