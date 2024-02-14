 BJP renominates Ashwini Vaishnaw, L Murugan for Rajya Sabha polls from Odisha, Madhya Pradesh | Mint
Active Stocks
Wed Feb 14 2024 10:44:33
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 138.15 0.18%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,371.00 -1.65%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 714.50 0.20%
  1. Wipro share price
  2. 502.10 -1.96%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 906.20 -0.08%
Business News/ Elections / BJP renominates Ashwini Vaishnaw, L Murugan for Rajya Sabha polls from Odisha, Madhya Pradesh
Back Back

BJP renominates Ashwini Vaishnaw, L Murugan for Rajya Sabha polls from Odisha, Madhya Pradesh

 Livemint

Railway Minister Vaishnaw is likely to get elected with the support of the state's ruling Biju Janata Dal (BJD), as was the case during the former IAS officer's election for the first term in 2019

Railway Minister Vaishnaw is likely to get elected with the support of the state's ruling Biju Janata Dal (BJD), as was the case during the former IAS officer's election for the first term in 2019 (PTI)Premium
Railway Minister Vaishnaw is likely to get elected with the support of the state's ruling Biju Janata Dal (BJD), as was the case during the former IAS officer's election for the first term in 2019 (PTI)

The Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) nominated Union ministers Ashwini Vaishnaw, L Murugan as its Rajya Sabha candidates from Odisha and Madhya Pradesh respectively.

If elected, a near certainty, it will be the second Rajya Sabha term for the two leaders from these states.

Railway Minister Vaishnaw is likely to get elected with the support of the state's ruling Biju Janata Dal (BJD), as was the case during the former IAS officer's election for the first term in 2019.

From Madhya Pradesh, the BJP has named three more candidates besides Murugan, the MoS in the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, for the five vacancies from the state.

The BJP has the numbers to win four seats while the Congress can win one.

 

 

Here’s your comprehensive 3-minute summary of all the things Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said in her Budget speech: Click to download!

Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Check all the latest action on Budget 2024 here. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Published: 14 Feb 2024, 10:48 AM IST
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App