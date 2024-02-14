BJP renominates Ashwini Vaishnaw, L Murugan for Rajya Sabha polls from Odisha, Madhya Pradesh
Railway Minister Vaishnaw is likely to get elected with the support of the state's ruling Biju Janata Dal (BJD), as was the case during the former IAS officer's election for the first term in 2019
The Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) nominated Union ministers Ashwini Vaishnaw, L Murugan as its Rajya Sabha candidates from Odisha and Madhya Pradesh respectively.
