The Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) nominated Union ministers Ashwini Vaishnaw, L Murugan as its Rajya Sabha candidates from Odisha and Madhya Pradesh respectively. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

If elected, a near certainty, it will be the second Rajya Sabha term for the two leaders from these states.

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw is likely to get elected with the support of the state's ruling Biju Janata Dal (BJD), as was the case during the former IAS officer's election for the first term in 2019. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Debashish Samantray and Subhasish Kuntia on Tuesday filed their nomination papers as the ruling BJD candidate for the February 27 Rajya Sabha elections in Odisha.

Accompanied by BJD president and Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, ministers and MLAs, the two BJD candidates filed their papers for the election to the Upper House of Parliament.

From Madhya Pradesh, the BJP has named three more candidates besides Murugan, the MoS in the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, for the five vacancies from the state. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The BJP has the numbers to win four seats while the Congress can win one.

The Election Commission has scheduled the Rajya Sabha elections for 15 states, including Odisha, on February 27.

Voting will take place from 9 am to 4 pm on this date, with the deadline for nominations set for February 15. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The results of the elections will be announced on the same day, February 27.

Meanwhile, former Congress president Sonia Gandhi reached Jaipur Wednesday morning to file her nomination papers for the upcoming Rajya Sabha polls from Rajasthan.

Sonia Gandhi landed at the Jaipur airport accompanied by son Rahul Gandhi and daughter Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. She was received by senior leader and former chief minister Ashok Gehlot and others. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The party is certain to win one Rajya Sabha seat from the state, and it will be the 77-year-old leader's first term in the Upper House after serving five terms as a Lok Sabha MP.

Here’s your comprehensive 3-minute summary of all the things Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said in her Budget speech: Click to download!