BJP reshuffle ahead of 2027 polls: Satish Poonia gets Punjab, Vinod Tawde Uttar Pradesh charge

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Tuesday announced new state-incharges. Satish Poonia has been made new BJP incharge of Punjab while Vinod Tawde will be incharge of Uttar Pradesh. Tarun Chugh will be Gujarat incharge.

Satish, Vinod and Chugh are Rajya Sabha members.

Assembly elections in these three states are schedule next year.

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Jagdish Ishwarbhai Patel is the UP co-incharge.

A day after Team Nabin rejig The fresh list comes a day after the saffron party overhauled its national team under party president Nitin Nabin, bringing in many new faces and some prominent leaders like former Union minister Smriti Irani as general secretary and former Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) functionary Ram Madhav as vice president.

View full Image View full Image The fresh list comes a day after the saffron party overhauled its national team under party president Nitin Nabin, bringing in many new faces and some prominent leaders like former Union minister Smriti Irani as general secretary and former Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) functionary Ram Madhav as vice president.

The party has maintained the right balance between youth and experience.

The party, which said it has maintained the right balance between youth and experience, also appointed Union Minister Piyush Goyal as its new national tresurer.