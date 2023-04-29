BJP show of power through roadshows, 11 days before Karnataka polls | Watch2 min read . Updated: 29 Apr 2023, 09:40 PM IST
Ending a busy day of electioneering for the BJP in poll-bound Karnataka after back-to-back rallies, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took part in a mega roadshow in north Bengaluru
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) amped up their election campaign in Karnataka ahead of the crucial assembly elections slated to be held on 10 May. In a show of strength, several influential leaders of the saffron party conducted roadshows to at several places in the state.
