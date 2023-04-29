The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) amped up their election campaign in Karnataka ahead of the crucial assembly elections slated to be held on 10 May. In a show of strength, several influential leaders of the saffron party conducted roadshows to at several places in the state.

This included Prime Minister Narendra Modi who ended the busy day in the poll bound state for the saffron party with a mega roadshow in north Bengaluru on Saturday drawing an enormous response from a huge crowd.

Showered with flowers, the prime minister who flew into the city from Kudachi in Belagavi district in northern Karnataka around 5 pm after addressed his third public meeting in the state, rode in a specially designed vehicle.

#WATCH | Prime Minister Narendra Modi to hold a roadshow in Bengaluru. Visuals from the city. #KarnatakaElection2023 pic.twitter.com/5bxW1ZQmmf — ANI Digital (@ani_digital) April 29, 2023

Sporting a saffron cap, Modi was flanked by Bangalore North MP D V Sadananda Gowda and BJP MLC C Narayanaswamy.

A large number of people thronged both sides of the road to catch a glimpse of the Prime Minister and showered flowers on him.

The BJP flags, festoons and posters dotted the road and a group of artists performed 'Dollu Kunita', a popular drum dance, enroute to the roadshow.

#WATCH | Prime Minister Narendra Modi waves at the crowd, people shower flower petals on him as he holds a roadshow in Bengaluru. #KarnatakaElections2023 pic.twitter.com/UsUriaazAJ — ANI Digital (@ani_digital) April 29, 2023

Amit Shah holds roadshow in Mangaluru

BJP leader and Union Home Minister Amit Shah conducted a roadshow in Mangaluru on Saturday evening as part of the party’s campaign for the 10 May Assembly elections.

Shah was accorded a rousing welcome in the city by party workers, who raised slogans in support of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Shah and state party leaders.

The Union Minister was accompanied by Dakshina Kannada MP Nalin Kumar Kateel, Mangaluru South MLA Vedavyas Kamath, BJP district president Sudarshan Moodbidri and other leaders.

#WATCH | Union Home Minister and BJP leader Amit Shah holds a road show in Mangaluru.#KarnatakaElections2023 pic.twitter.com/S6QajIP7b5 — ANI Digital (@ani_digital) April 29, 2023

JP Nadda at election campaign in Davanagere

As part of the now aggressive BJP election campaign for the upcoming crucial Karnataka Assembly elections, Bharatiya Jnata Party president JP Nadda at Davanagere said, “PM Modi sanctioned ₹5 Lakhs for medical expenses to 65 lakh families every year but Siddaramaiah stopped it & now it is your time to stop him…"

#WATCH| Karnataka: "PM Modi sanctioned ₹5 Lakhs for medical expenses to 65 lakh families every year but Siddaramaiah stopped it & now it is your time to stop him...": JP Nadda, BJP chief in Davanagere



#KarnatakaElections2023 pic.twitter.com/dl4TiOVllc — ANI Digital (@ani_digital) April 29, 2023

Rajnath Singh takes the baton in Basavanagudi

Defence Minister and BJP leader Rajnath Singh held a roadshow in Basavanagudi. Party MP Tejasvi Surya is also with him.