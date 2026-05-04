New Delhi: Poriborton (meaning change in Bengali) was the big call across West Bengal, and poriborton it was when the final results emerged on Monday.
BJP shines in the east amid promise of change and continuity
SummaryBJP pulls off a landmark win in Mamata’s Bengal; Himanta beats anti-incumbency in a convincing verdict.
New Delhi: Poriborton (meaning change in Bengali) was the big call across West Bengal, and poriborton it was when the final results emerged on Monday.
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