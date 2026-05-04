BJP shines in the east amid promise of change and continuity

A gamut of factors fuelled an anti-government mood. Voters cited the lack of development, industry, and, hence, joblessness as major pain points. “Cut money”, a colloquial reference to corruption and bribery at the grassroots, was another point of complaint, as was the perception of a deteriorating law and order situation and incidents of crimes against women. Voters also seemed unhappy about what they saw as the TMC's perpetuation of the Left Front culture of “cadre intimidation and fear", a system they say they had rejected in 2011 when they voted out the Communists to usher in the Mamata era.