The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) appears to have stepped back from the race for Punjab's chief ministerial post, with Union Home Minister Amit Shah making it clear that the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) will lead the two parties' alliance in the 2027 Assembly elections. Shah's announcement also puts SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal in the spotlight as a potential contender for the top job.

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Announcing the revival of the BJP-SAD partnership in New Delhi on Tuesday, Shah said the Akali Dal would be the "big brother" in the alliance and that the chief minister would come from the senior partner.

"Akalis will be the big brother," Shah said at a joint press conference attended by BJP president Nitin Nabin and Sukhbir Singh Badal.

Making the arrangement clear, Shah added that the party playing the big brother's role would get the chief minister's post.

Amit Shah's 'bada bhai' remark: Is Sukhbir Badal the likely Punjab CM face? While Amit Shah did not announce a specific chief ministerial candidate, his remarks indicate that the BJP is willing to let the Akali Dal lead the government if the alliance wins the 2027 Punjab elections.

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This is a significant shift in the political arrangement between the two parties, which had shared power in Punjab in the past but parted ways in 2020 over the Centre's three farm laws.

Shah described the Akali Dal as the NDA's oldest ally and welcomed its return to the coalition, saying the partnership had been renewed after discussions between senior leaders of both parties.

He also revealed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had spoken to Badal on Monday and expressed happiness over the Akali Dal's return.

Shah said Modi believed the NDA was complete with the return of the Badal family's party to the alliance.

BJP and Akali Dal to contest Punjab's 117 Assembly seats together The two parties have agreed to contest the 2027 Punjab Assembly elections together, formally bringing the Akali Dal back into the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance after six years.

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Shah described the partnership as more than an electoral arrangement, calling it a symbol of Hindu-Sikh brotherhood.

Recalling the parties' long association under former Punjab chief minister Parkash Singh Badal, he said they had fought several elections together, experiencing both victories and defeats.

The two parties split in September 2020 after the Akali Dal withdrew from the NDA in protest against the three farm laws. The legislation was subsequently repealed following widespread farmers' protests.

Drug-free Punjab by December 2029: What Amit Shah promised Amit Shah said tackling drug addiction would be the alliance's biggest priority if it came to power in Punjab. He set December 31, 2029, as the deadline to make the state completely drug-free.

He also identified corruption, farmers' concerns and employment opportunities for young people as key areas of focus.

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Shah said the BJP and SAD had spent the past three months discussing Punjab's economic development, farmers' issues and job opportunities.

Talks between Nitin Nabin and Sukhbir Singh Badal had resulted in a roadmap for the government the alliance hopes to form after the 2027 elections, he added.

Shah expressed confidence that the BJP-SAD partnership would win a majority and form the next government in Punjab.

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