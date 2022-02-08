BJP still most popular, but small-town youth veering away

The tendency to identify with a political party is known to encourage political participation in a democracy, stabilize political competition, and provide citizens with cues through which they can hold governments accountable, say political scientists. On the other hand, those who remain aloof may also be less politically active. The results from a previous round of the YouGov-Mint-CPR survey supports this. Non-identifiers are half as likely to join a protest, and are also less likely to undertake activities such as signing a petition or campaigning. More worryingly, such respondents are also substantially less likely to vote.