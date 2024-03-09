The seat-sharing deal between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and the Jana Sena Party (JSP) for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections 2024 and Andhra Pradesh Assembly polls is likely to be announced soon as the Chandrababu Naidu-led party officially joined the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) on Saturday. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Following another round of talks with the BJP and the JSP on Saturday, Chandrababu Naidu said, “Andhra Pradesh has been destroyed badly. The BJP and the TDP coming together is a win-win situation for the country and the state." On the poll prospects of the TDP-BJP-JSP tie-up in the Lok Sabha elections and Andhra Pradesh Assembly polls, Chandrababu Naidu said “it will be a sweep".

While the TDP, BJP and the Jana Sena have already been deliberating on the seat-sharing formula to be shared between them, the official number has not been announced yet. Even though Lok Sabha looks sorted, the BJP reportedly wants to contest Andhra Pradesh Assembly elections on more seats than ally Pawan Kalyan's Jana Sena. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

According to the reports, the BJP has agreed to contest six Lok Sabha seats, while Jana Sena will likely contest the general elections two seats. The TDP may fight on the remaining 17 constituencies. The sources said the BJP and JSP together would likely be contesting Assembly elections on 30 seats. However, the saffron party is reportedly seeking to contest more seats.

The sources have also said that the saffron party may contest around six Assembly seats in the southern state. The TDP will contest the remaining 145 Assembly seats in the Andhra Pradesh elections. PTI quotes sources saying that an official announcement will soon be made.

Chandrababu Naidu, Amit Shah and JP Nadda met on Saturday to hold second round of talks to work out the deal ahead of the polls. Lok Sabha and Assembly elections will be held simultaneously in Andhra Pradesh. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!