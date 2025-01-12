The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Sunday, January 12, released its third candidate list for Delhi election 2025. In its third list for the Delhi election 2025, the BJP has announced only one candidate, fielding Mohan Singh Bisht for the Mustafabad seat. Mohan Singh Bisht had earlier expressed disappointment with the BJP for denying him a ticket from his stronghold, Karawal Nagar and fielding Kapil Mishra, a former AAP leader.

A senior party leader claimed he was pacified after a meeting with BJP chief JP Nadda. Earlier in the day, Mohan Singh Bisht had said that the BJP's decision to replace him with Kapil Mishra was “wrong” and its consequences will be visible when Delhi election 2025 results are announced on February 8.

“You have challenged the 'samaj' [his Uttarakhandi community], not Mohan Singh Bisht. The BJP will lose at least 8-10 seats because of this decision, including Karawal Nagar, Burari, Mustafabad and Gokalpuri,” Mohan Singh Bisht had warned. He had also hinted that he will file his nomination from Karawal Nagar.

Mohan Singh Bisht has been a senior most MLA in the outgoing Delhi Assembly. He has been elected five times from Karawal Nagar. This Delhi election, Mohan Singh Bisht has been fielded from Mustafabad seat.

The BJP had earlier announced the second list of 29 candidates for Delhi election 2025. In its second candidate list, the BJP has contested Harish Khurana, the son of former Delhi chief minister Madan Lal Khurana, from Moti Nagar. Priyanka Gautam, who recently joined the party from AAP, was fielded from Kondli seat.

Former MP Parvesh Verma is being contested from New Delhi seat against ex-chief minister and AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal. Ramesh Bidhuri is contesting from Kalkaji, where Chief Minister and AAP candidate Atishi is in the fray in Delhi election.

The Delhi election 2025 will be held in a single phase on February 5 and the counting of votes will take place on February 8.