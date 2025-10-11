BJP to make important announcements about Bihar assembly polls seat sharing, tickets on Sunday: Party's state-unit chief

Bihar Assembly Polls 2025: The Bharatiya Janata Party is is likely to announce the list of candidates, seat sharing for the upcoming assembly elections, on Sunday, October 12, the party's state president, Dilip Jaiswal said on Saturday.
“The seat-sharing issue has been resolved. Tomorrow and the day after tomorrow, the candidates will be selected and announced in Delhi,” Jaiswal told ANI, adding that the seat-sharing will be announced on Sunday.
To date, only the Jan Suraaj Party of former political strategist Prashant Kishor has made public some of its candidates.
The Bihar Legislative Assembly elections are scheduled to be held in November 2025 to fill all 243 seats. Voting will be held in two phases – November 6 and 11 while the counting will be held on November 16.
The first phase will see polling in 121 Assembly constituencies in central Bihar on 6 November. The second phase will cover 122 seats, in the north, east and south on 11 November, as per the election schedule.
The current assembly term ends on November 22.
