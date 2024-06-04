BJP trails by 50,000 votes in Kanniyakumari, where PM Modi meditated; netizens ask ‘tapasya mein kya kami…’
Lok Sabha election 2024 results: Prime Minister Narendra Modi underwent a 2-days meditation at the Vivekananda Rock Memorial in Kanniyakumari after completion of the voting for the Lok Sabha elections 2024
Lok Sabha election 2024 results: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate from the Kanniyakumari constituency in Tamil Nadu is trailing against his Congress counterpart by over 50,000 votes. The development assumes significance as Prime Minister Narendra Modi underwent 2-day meditation session at the Vivekananda Rock Memorial in Kanniyakumari after completion of the voting for the Lok Sabha elections 2024.