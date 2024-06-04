Lok Sabha election 2024 results: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate from the Kanniyakumari constituency in Tamil Nadu is trailing against his Congress counterpart by over 50,000 votes. The development assumes significance as Prime Minister Narendra Modi underwent 2-day meditation session at the Vivekananda Rock Memorial in Kanniyakumari after completion of the voting for the Lok Sabha elections 2024. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Congress candidate Vijya Kumar is leading against BJP's Radhakrishnan P by over 50,000 votes. The social media users pointed out that the Congress candidate is winning the Lok Sabha elections 2024 from the same seat, where PM Modi meditated for long hours.

The netizens responded to the connection and asked if there was any shortcomings in the meditation of PM Modi. "Tapasya mein kya kami reha gayi," one user said. "I guess the meditation didn't work huh," said another.

The trend in Kanniyakumari is visible across all seats of Tamil Nadu, where the INDIA bloc partners- DMK and Congress are dominating. In the Lok Sabha elections in 2024, the results and trends recorded so far show that DMK is leading 21 seats, while Congress is leading nine seats in Tamil Nadu. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) or its former ally AIADMK is leading in no seat in current trends of the election results.

PM Modi's meditation at Kanniyakumari in Tamil Nadu was symbolic because he vigorously fought for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to win over people and establish a presence in South India. During his election campaign speeches, the Prime Minister also emphasized Tamil culture.

What Exit Polls Predicted for Tamil Nadu? Most of the Exit Polls 2024 forecasted the in the Lok Sabha elections 2024 results, the BJP will open its account in Tamil Nadu and win 2 or 3 seats. The Exit Polls predicted the dominance of INDIA bloc partner DMK in the state- which is currently ruling Tamil Nadu under the chief ministership of MK Stalin.

One of the most high-profile seats in Tamil Nadu was of Coimbatore, where BJP has fielded its state President K Annamalai, who recently gained lot of popularity across the country. As per of current trends, K Annamalai is trailing on his seat by 24,614 votes.

