BJP triumphs in Gujarat for 7th time in Assembly polls, here's big takeaways

BJP triumphs in Gujarat for 7th time in Assembly polls, here's big takeaways1 min read . 07:06 PM IST
- Looking at the record, ruling BJP secured its straight triumph in Gujarat after previous victories in 1995, 1998, 2002, 2007, 2012, and 2017.
The Bharatiya Janata Party has yet again triumphed in Gujarat, keeping the old traditions alive in the Western state.
As per the results' conditions till 6:30 pm on 8 December, he party won a majority on state by winning 144 seats in the 182-member assembly, while leading in 12 other seats.
Looking at the record, ruling BJP secured seventh straight triumph in Gujarat after previous victories in 1995, 1998, 2002, 2007, 2012, and 2017.
1) AAP's failure: Despite making high claims and accusing the BJP-led state government of corruption, Arvind Kejriwal's Aam Aadmi Party failed to edge past Congress as key opposition.
2) It could hardly win five seats – Botad, Dediapada, Gariadhar, Jamjodhpur and Visavadar. Its voting share was also 12.91 per cent in the elections.
3) Congress' performance: The grand old party could hardly manage to win 16 seats and was leading in another. Its vote share was 27.29 per cent.
4) BJP vote share: This time BJP's voting share was 52.5 per cent. The saffron party has registered the best-ever poll score in Gujarat Assembly elections.
5) On BJP's victory, PM Modi said: "To all hardworking @BJP4Gujarat Karyakartas I want to say - each of you is a champion! This historic win would never be possible without the exceptional hardwork of our Karyakartas, who are the real strength of our Party."