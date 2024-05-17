'BJP will lose majority only when...': Prashant Kishor predicts 'massive advantage' to NDA in Lok Sabha Elections 2024
Political strategist Prashant Kishor said in an interview that the NDA's and the BJP's numbers in the Lok Sabha elections would not decline “meaningfully”. He also explained the scenario in which the BJP could lose majority and power at the Centre.
Political strategist Prashant Kishor predicted a "massive advantage" for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in the Lok Sabha Elections 2024. He, however, said the "BJP can never win 400 seats".