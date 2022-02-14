BJP will win four states, form government in Punjab with partners: Shah

“If you analyse the outcome of the 2019 elections, you will see that had there been a caste-based election, and if the Yadavs, Dalits, and Muslims had come together in Uttar Pradesh, what chances would BJP have had? I have said this before; elections are not like physics, where a plus b equals c. In elections, when a and b come together it leads to the formation of third entity. It is chemistry," he said in an interview to Hindustan Times.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}