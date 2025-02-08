The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has won Delhi election 2025, leaving many wondering if middle-class welfare schemes such as zero electricity and free water will discontinue as the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) makes its exit from the capital city after 10 years. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

When the AAP came to power in Delhi in 2013 with the support of the Congress, the Arvind Kejriwal-led government announced free water up to 20,000 litres to every household in Delhi. The AAP government also announced up to 200 units of free electricity to the Delhiites.

Delhi also provides a free bus service that allows women to travel fare-free in all AC and non-AC DTC-run buses.

Free electricity and water have resonated with the masses, especially the middle class which has been reeling under a high cost of living. They were initially rejected as freebies, but such welfare schemes eventually found popularity within the saffron faction.

In its manifesto in the run-up to the Delhi election 2025, BJP leader and Union Minister Harsh Malhotra announced that it will continue AAP's welfare schemes after coming to power.

Ahead of the Delhi election, AAP leaders consistently urged voters not to support the BJP, claiming that welfare schemes of free electricity and water would be discontinued if the BJP came to power. AAP convenor Arvind Kejriwal, too, claimed that Delhi residents would face additional expenses of around ₹25,000 if the BJP is elected.

“….if the BJP forms the government, all our schemes will be stopped. It will cost you around ₹25,000," Arvind Kejriwal said.

The charge was rejected by Union Home Minister Amit Shah. Releasing the manifesto, Amit Shah said, “I want to make it clear that when the BJP comes to power, all welfare schemes will continue."