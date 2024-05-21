The Election Commission was acting on a complaint by the Trinamool Congress against Gangopadhyay for his remarks against Banerjee while addressing a public meeting held on May 15 in Haldia. The poll panel said candidates should refrain from making statements that attack anyone's personal life.

The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Tuesday debarred Calcutta High Court judge-turned-politician Abhijit Gangopadhyay from campaigning for 24 hours over an 'undignified' remark against West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The election panel said Abhijit Gangopadhyay has been debarred from campaigning from 5 pm on Tuesday, i.e., May 21, for the next 24 hours.

The move comes a day after the BJP candidate sent his reply to a show-cause notice issued by the ECI for his “undignified" remark against the Trinamool Congress (TMC) chief. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Also Read | ‘Hamara time kharab nahin hai…,’ Rinku Singh’s ambitious claim amid poor form The ECI said Gangopadhyay’s comment was “beyond dignity in every sense of the term" and “in bad taste" and prima facie violative of the provisions of the Model Code of Conduct.

The candidates contesting the ongoing Lok Sabha 2024 elections should refrain from making statements that amount to an attack on anyone's personal life, the Election Commission added.

The ECI further said it is duly engaged in strengthening women's representation and participation in the electoral process. The poll panel found Gangopadhyay's statement a direct affront to the “erosion of the status of women in India." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Also Read | Ex-WFI chief Brij Bhushan Singh pleads ’not guilty’ in sexual harassment case Meanwhile, the BJP claimed it was a “fake video. “We don't agree with the existence of any such videos. This is a ploy by the TMC to release fake videos and malign the BJP. But that won't make any difference in the elections," PTI quoted BJP spokesperson Samik Bhattacharya as saying.

The ECI was acting on a complaint by the Trinamool Congress against Gangopadhyay for his remarks against Banerjee while addressing a public meeting held on May 15 in Haldia.

Also Read | ’Have you met next PM?’ Industrialist Harsh Goenka makes a big statement Gangopadhyay is contesting from the Tamluk seat in West Bengal, where voting will be held on May 25. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

