With an aim to discuss the preparations for the upcoming assembly elections and the 2024 Lok Sabha elections , the BJP's Central Election Committee (CEC) has decided to hold a meeting on Wednesday at 5 pm, according to a report published by India Today.

It is expected that the committee members will review the ongoing poll preparations, formulate the saffron party's poll strategy, and gather feedback, and the selection of candidates can also take place today.

The BJP's election committee meeting will be chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other senior leaders including Home Minister Amit Shah, party chief JP Nadda, and Union Defense Minister Rajnath Singh will attend the poll strategy meeting today, India Today reported, citing PTI.

A total of five states including Chhattisgarh, Telangana, Madhya Pradesh, Mizoram, and Rajasthan will go to polls later this year.

Meanwhile, a meeting of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders in connection with the upcoming Chhattisgarh Assembly elections was held at the residence of senior leader Amit Shah in Delhi on Tuesday. The meeting was attended by Nadda and Chhattisgarh BJP State Core Group leaders.

Sources informed PTI that discussions were held on the upcoming assembly elections and picking the rest of the candidates before the party's Central Election Committee, which is scheduled for today.

BJP is leaving no stone unturned to unseat the Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel-led Congress government in the state.

The list for the 90-member Chhattisgarh assembly includes five women candidates — Laxmi Rajwade, Shakuntala Singh Porthe, Sarla Kosaria, Alka Chandrakar, and Geeta Ghasi Sahu.

In Chhattisgarh, 11 of the 21 seats for which candidates were declared are reserved for Scheduled Tribes (ST) and Scheduled Castes (SC), while the remaining 10 are for candidates from the general category. Besides this, AAP also released its first list of ten candidates for the state Assembly elections. The ruling Congress is yet to announce the list of its candidates.