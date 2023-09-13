BJP's Central Election Committee to hold crucial meeting today. What's on agenda?1 min read 13 Sep 2023, 07:05 AM IST
BJP's Central Election Committee to hold a meeting on poll preparations and strategy for upcoming assembly and Lok Sabha elections.
With an aim to discuss the preparations for the upcoming assembly elections and the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, the BJP's Central Election Committee (CEC) has decided to hold a meeting on Wednesday at 5 pm, according to a report published by India Today.
