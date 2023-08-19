BJP's Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi hits out at Rahul Gandhi, says ‘Congress used Amethi like chewing gum’1 min read 19 Aug 2023, 07:25 PM IST
Rahul Gandhi will contest from the erstwhile Congress stronghold Amethi, directly competing against BJP leader and Union Minister Smriti Irani for the 2024 Lok Sabha Elections
Day after Congress announced that Rahul Gandhi would be contesting from the Amethi Lok Sabha constituency for the 2024 Lok Sabha Elections, Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi took a dig at the grand old party and said that Congress has ‘used Amethi like a chewing gum’.