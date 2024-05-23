BJP's Varun Gandhi campaigns for mother Maneka Gandhi in Sultanpur: 'People call her maa, not MP' | Watch
BJP leader Varun Gandhi campaigns for his mother, Maneka Gandhi, in Sultanpur constituency for upcoming Lok Sabha elections. Maneka Gandhi seeks re-election with BJP's support in a tough contest against SP and BSP candidates.
Uttar Pradesh: BJP leader Varun Gandhi held an election campaign on Thursday for his mother, Maneka Gandhi, the saffron party's candidate from Sultanpur constituency that will go to polls on May 25, the sixth phase of ongoing Lok Sabha elections.