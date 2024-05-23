Uttar Pradesh: BJP leader Varun Gandhi held an election campaign on Thursday for his mother, Maneka Gandhi, the saffron party's candidate from Sultanpur constituency that will go to polls on May 25, the sixth phase of ongoing Lok Sabha elections .

“There is only one constituency in the country where its people do not call its MP as 'Sansad' but as 'Maa'...I am here not just to gather support for my mother but the mother of Sultanpur...," said Varun Gandhi as quoted by newswire ANI.

Sultanpur Lok Sabha seat, next to Amethi, holds significance as BJP's Gandhi candidate is locked in a keen contest with her Samajwadi Party rival Ram Bhual Nishad and BSP nominee Udraj Verma, who threatens to divide the OBC votes of Akhilesh Yadav-led SP.

Maneka Gandhi is contesting from the Sultanpur seat in Uttar Pradesh for the second consecutive time. Previously, she had won by a margin of around 14,000 votes. This time, the BJP candidate is working hard to register a victory with a comfortable margin. Among the top BJP leaders, only UP CM Yogi Adityanath has campaigned for her in Sultanpur.

The BJP is optimistic about securing approximately two lakh voters from the fishermen community in Sultanpur, with their leader and Nishad Party chief Sanjay Nishad becoming a minister in the Adityanath government, PTI reported.

Varun Gandhi was its first MP while Maneka swapped seats with him in 2019 and is contesting for the second consecutive time.

Since independence, Sultanpur has seen MPs from several parties, and no single party has outright dominance on the seat. Congress won eight times in Sultanpur, while BSP won twice, and BJP secured victory four times.

Amethi and Rae Bareli are close to the Sultanpur district. While Rahul Gandhi is contesting from Rae Bareli this time, Nehru-Gandhi family loyalist K L Sharma is pitted against Smriti Irani in Amethi.

(With inputs from agencies)

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

You are on Mint! India's #1 news destination (Source: Press Gazette). To learn more about our business coverage and market insights Click Here!