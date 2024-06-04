Amit Shah, Gandhinagar Election Results 2024 Live Updates: Union Home Minister Amit Shah seeks re-election from Gujarat’s Gandhinagar seat in the 2024 Lok Sabha Elections as the vote counting will begin at 8:00 am on Tuesday, June 4. In addition to the Bharatiya Janata Party heavyweight, Congress leader Sonal Patel is also in the race. The seat was also held by former deputy PM Lal Krishna Advani in 2014, and has witnessed the victory of Atal Bihari Vajpayee in 1996.
Gandhinagar went to the polls on May 7, during the third phase of the Lok Sabha elections in 2024. The BJP has enjoyed a more than decade-long stronghold in the Gandhinagar seat, with eminent leaders like Atal Bihari Vajpayee winning.
The Lok Sabha constituency has a literacy rate of 74.98 percent and witnessed a nominal decline in its voter turnout this year to 72%. In previous Lok Sabha Elections, Amit Shah defeated Congress leader CJ Chavda. The BJP leader won 8,94,624 votes, whereas the Congress leader won merely 5,57,014 votes.
Will Amit Shah retain Gandhinagar this time?
According to the India Today-Axis My India exit poll, BJP candidate Amit Shah is likely to emerge victorious for the second time from the urban seat of Gandhinagar in Gujarat. Several leaders withdrew their candidature from the Gujarat seat. Moreover, Congress failed to field a strong opponent against Shah in the seat, making it easier for him to win Lok Sabha elections 2024 with an easy margin. The exit poll predicted that the BJP in Gujarat would win around 25-26 seats, leading to a comfortable victory in the state. In contrast to the saffron party, Congress may even struggle to open an account in the state.
