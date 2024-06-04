Amit Shah, Gandhinagar Election Results 2024 Live Updates: Will the BJP heavyweight retain his seat this time?

LIVE UPDATES

1 min read . 06:48 AM IST

Amit Shah, Gandhinagar Election Results 2024 Live Updates: Lok Sabha 2024’s vote counting will decide the fate of Bharatiya Janata Party’s Amit Shah in Gujarat Gandhinagar. He contested the LS polls against Congress leader Sonal Patel, the former women's wing's chairperson of the Gujarat Congress