Canada Election Result LIVE: Canadians set to choose between Mark Carney and Pierre Poilievre; first polls close

Canada Election Result LIVE: Canadians will decide today if new Prime Minister Mark Carney will extend the Liberal Party’s decade in power or pick the opposition Conservatives' populist leader Pierre Poilievre to lead the country. The Liberals looked headed for defeat after Prime Minister Justin Trudeau stepped down earlier this year amid rising food and housing prices and soaring immigration.

What opinion polls say?

Polls show the Liberal party is well in front in Quebec, which has 23% of the seats in the House of Commons, with a smaller lead in Ontario, which has about 36% of seats. The westernmost province, British Columbia, looks like a coin flip.

On Friday, another pollster, Leger, gave the Liberals 43% and the Conservatives 39%, two points closer than at the start of the election.



When results will be declared?

Elections Canada has announced that it expects to count the "vast majority" of ballots on election night itself. According to an Associated Press report, each polling station manually tallies its election day votes and forwards the results to the district's local Elections Canada office. The local office then uploads the data to the official Elections Canada website.



The first batch of election results is expected to be released by April 29 at 10 a.m. IST.