Canada Election Result LIVE: Canadians set to choose between Mark Carney and Pierre Poilievre; first polls close

Canada Election Result LIVE: Canadians will decide today if new Prime Minister Mark Carney will extend the Liberal Party’s decade in power or pick the opposition Conservatives' populist leader Pierre Poilievre to lead the country. The Liberals looked headed for defeat after Prime Minister Justin Trudeau stepped down earlier this year amid rising food and housing prices and soaring immigration.
Polls show the Liberal party is well in front in Quebec, which has 23% of the seats in the House of Commons, with a smaller lead in Ontario, which has about 36% of seats. The westernmost province, British Columbia, looks like a coin flip.
On Friday, another pollster, Leger, gave the Liberals 43% and the Conservatives 39%, two points closer than at the start of the election.
Elections Canada has announced that it expects to count the "vast majority" of ballots on election night itself. According to an Associated Press report, each polling station manually tallies its election day votes and forwards the results to the district's local Elections Canada office. The local office then uploads the data to the official Elections Canada website.
The first batch of election results is expected to be released by April 29 at 10 a.m. IST.
Pierre Poilievre said in a post on X, “President Trump, stay out of our election. The only people who will decide the future of Canada are Canadians at the ballot box. Canada will always be proud, sovereign and independent and we will NEVER be the 51st state. Today Canadians can vote for change so we can strengthen our country, stand on our own two feet and stand up to America from a position of strength.”
In early counting, the Liberals were leading in 21 of Atlantic Canada's 32 districts, which are also called seats, followed by the Conservatives with 11. The Liberals held 23 seats before the election, Reuters reported.
The first polls have closed, with voting ending in Nova Scotia, New Brunswick, and Prince Edward Island.
Mark Carney used a hockey-themed slogans in his campaign videos posted on X, cationing it as, ‘Elbows up, Canada’
‘Elbows up’ pops up as a way to show Canadian unity. It comes from hockey, Canada’s signature sport, but it’s playing a role in this year’s elections, too.