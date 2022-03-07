With the last phase of voting underway, the exit polls for the five states — Punjab, UP, Uttarakhand, Manipur and Goa — are expected to be released from 7 pm on Monday.
As per directives by the Election Commission of India (ECI), the exit poll results can only be published after the conclusion of voting in all the states.
The results of the polling in all the states will be announced on 10 March.
07 Mar 2022, 06:16 PM IST
Exit polls for 2017 Punjab assembly elections
No pollster could predict the accurate poll outcome in the 2017 assembly elections in Punjab. AAP was declared as a major contender.
Punjab exit polls:
India Today-Axis: 42-51
India News-MRC: 55
India TV-CVoter: 59-67
News 24-Today's Chanakya: 54
ABP-Lokniti CSDS: 36-46
07 Mar 2022, 06:11 PM IST
Exit polls for 2017 UP assembly elections
UP exit polls:
India TV-CVoter: 161
ABP-Lokniti CSDS: 164-176
India TV Forecast: 155-167
AXIS: 251-279
Today's Chanakya: 285
07 Mar 2022, 06:06 PM IST
How reliable are exit polls?
Exit polls in India are usually conducted by private firms and media organizations such as Chanakya, Cvoter MyAxis India among others. These polling firms deploy polling agents on the day of voting and collect information through random selection of voters, which is usually known as random sampling.
Most of the exit polls failed to predict the so-called wave in BJP's favour during the 2017 UP assembly elections.
07 Mar 2022, 06:01 PM IST
Goa exit polls 2022
The BJP had secured 32.5% of the total votes polled in 2017, followed by the Congress with 28.4% and the Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party with 11.3%.
There are currently no indications if any party will be able to touch the magic mark of 21 in the 40-member assembly this year.
07 Mar 2022, 05:56 PM IST
Manipur exit polls 2022
The BJP had managed to secure 36.2% of the total votes polled in 2017, followed by the Congress with 35.1%, Naga People's Front with 7.1% and National People's Party with 5%.
There are currently no pre-poll alliances except for the Congress-CPI.
07 Mar 2022, 05:38 PM IST
Uttarakhand exit polls 2022
The last Assembly polls (in 2017) in Uttarakhand were held in a single phase, and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won 57 of the state's 70 Assembly constituencies.
This year, the polls are expected to be a tight race between the incumbent BJP and its main challenger, the Congress.
07 Mar 2022, 05:25 PM IST
Punjab exit polls 2022
In the 2017 Punjab assembly polls, Congress won an absolute majority in the state by winning 77 seats and ousted the SAD-BJP government after 10 years. Aam Aadmi Party emerged as the second-largest party winning 20 seats in the 117 member Punjab legislative assembly. The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) could only manage to win 15 seats while the BJP secured three seats.
This time the state saw a multi-cornered contest. Key players like AAP, the SAD-BSP alliance, and the BJP-former chief minister Amarinder Singh's Punjab Lok Congress party are keenly vying for power.
07 Mar 2022, 05:08 PM IST
UP exit polls 2022
In the 2017 Uttar Pradesh assembly elections, the BJP won a landslide victory bagging 312 assembly seats. The party secured a 39.67% vote share in the elections for 403-member Assembly. Samajwadi Party (SP) bagged 47 seats, BSP won 19 while Congress could manage to win only seven seats.
However, this election is expected to be a referendum on the government of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, who was criticised over his handling of the second wave of Covid-19.
07 Mar 2022, 05:04 PM IST
What are Exit polls?
Exit polls are opinions of the electorate that are taken after voters have cast their votes. The polls aim to predict the final result on the basis of the information collected from the voters outside polling booths.