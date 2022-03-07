Exit Polls 2022 results LIVE: High-stakes assembly elections in UP, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Manipur and Goa

The exit polls are conducted by private firms and media organisations

LIVE UPDATES

3 min read . 06:16 PM IST

Exit Poll Results for UP, Punjab, Goa, Manipur, Uttarakhand Election 2022: The elections in the states were held in seven phases from 10 February