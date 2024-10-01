Jammu & Kashmir Elections 2024 Live Updates: Voting is being held in 40 seats across seven districts of Jammu and Kashmir in the third and final phase of assembly elections in the Union Territory today, October 1.
As many as 415 candidates are in the fray from these 40 seats voting today. Sixteen of these seats are in the Kashmir region while 24 in the Jammu region of the erstwhile state.
About 3.9 million voters are eligible to cast their franchise at 5,060 polling stations in the third phase of polling.
Voting begins at 7 am and continues till 6 pm, Election Commission of India said.
First Election in a Decade
Jammu and Kashmir is holding its first assembly elections in ten years. This is also the first assembly election in the UT after the abrogation of special status under Article 370 in August 2019.
The first phase of voting was held on September 18 and the second phase on September 25. A voter turn out of 61 per cent was recorded in the first phase while the approximate voter turnout was 57.3 per cent in the second phase of voting, according to Election Commission of India data.
24 seats in Jammu, 16 in Kashmir
The 16 seats in Kashmir division voting today include Karnah, Trehgam, Kupwara, Lolab, Handwara, Langate, Sopore, Rafiabad, Uri, Baramulla, Gulmarg, Wagoora-Kreeri, Pattan, Sonawari, Bandipora and Gurez (ST).
The 24 seats voting in Jammu division today include Udhampur West, Udhampur East, Chenani, Ramnagar (SC), Bani, Billawar, Basohli, Jasrota, Kathua (SC), Hiranagar, Ramgarh (SC), Samba, and Vijaypur, Bishnah (SC), Suchetgarh (SC), RS Pura, Jammu South, Bahu, Jammu East, Nagrota, Jammu West, Jammu North, Marh (SC), Akhnoor (SC) and Chhamb seat.
Political Heavyweights in the Fray
Today's voting will decide the electoral fate political heavyweights including former deputy chief ministers Tara Chand and Muzaffar Baig and former ministers Taj Mohiuddin, Raman Bhalla, Basharat Bukhari and Sajad Lone.
The election in Jammu and Kashmir is witnessing a multi-cornered fight for the 90 seats. While the National Conference and the Congress are fighting the elections in an alliance, the People's Democratic Party and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) are the two other major players.
The votes will be counted on October 8.
