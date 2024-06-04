Explore
LIVE UPDATES

Kangana Ranaut Mandi election results 2024 live updates: Will Mandi favour BJP leader Kangana's political fate?

1 min read . Updated: 04 Jun 2024, 06:44 AM IST
Livemint

Kangana Ranaut Mandi election results 2024 live updates: The fate of political leaders will be determined today. Besides Narendra Modi, popular film star Kangana Ranaut is running for Mandi seat against Vikramaditya Singh in the Lok Sabha elections 2024. 

Kangana Ranaut Mandi election results 2024 live updates: Kangana Ranaut has made her electoral debut on the BJP ticket in HP. The Bollywood actor takes on Congress’ Vikramaditya Singh, and sitting Mandi MP Pratibha Singh.

Kangana Ranaut Mandi election results 2024 live updates: Mandi, situated in Himachal Pradesh, became notable in the General Elections due to Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut's political debut as a candidate in the Lok Sabha elections 2024. 

BJP’s candidate Kangana Ranaut is running for the hot seat against Congress’ Vikramaditya Singh, heir of the Rampur royal family and son of the late Virbhadra Singh, a six-time Chief Minister of Himachal Pradesh.

Why is Mandi significant for Kangana Ranaut? 

Mandi in Himachal Pradesh is famous for its rich collection of ancient temples and is notable for electing former royals more frequently than any other region. It is the largest constituency in Himachal Pradesh by geographical area.

The Mandi Lok Sabha seat, previously a Congress stronghold, shifted towards the BJP in the last two elections. In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP's Ram Swaroop Sharma defeated Congress's Pratibha Singh, a former two-time MP, by a margin of 39,000 votes. In the 2019 elections, Ram Swaroop Sharma retained the seat with a significant margin, receiving 647,189 votes. 

Late MP Ram Sharma's wife, Pratibha, decided not to run for office after Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut announced her candidacy from Mandi. However, the locals believed that Kangana's victory in Mandi could only be attributed to Modi's influence. 

What are Kangana Ranaut's major political agendas? 

The main priorities on Kangana Ranaut's political agenda include expanding women-centric rural tourism in Seraj and Karsog, restarting halted projects, and marketing traditional cuisines and clothing. 

04 Jun 2024, 06:44:16 AM IST

Kangana Ranaut Mandi election results 2024 live updates: What is Kangana Ranaut's take on politics?  

Kangana Ranaut Mandi election results 2024 live updates: "Filmi's struggle about making movies is like a joke in front of this hustle," said Kangana Ranaut who had been tirelessly campaigning ahead of the elections.

