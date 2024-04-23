Lok Sabha Election 2024 Live Updates: PM Modi to campaign in Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh; Priyanka Gandhi in Karnataka today

LIVE UPDATES

1 min read . 08:34 AM IST

Lok Sabha Election 2024 Live Updates: The Prime Minister will address a public meeting in the Tonk-Sawai Madhopur constituency of Rajasthan. The BJP has fielded Sukhbir Singh Jaunapuria from the constituency. The campaigning for second phase of polling ends on Wednesday.