Lok Sabha Election 2024 Live Updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address election rallies in Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh today, April 23, a day before the campaigning for second phase of Lok Sabha Elections 2024 ends.
The PM will address a public meeting in the Tonk-Sawai Madhopur constituency of Rajasthan. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has fielded Sukhbir Singh Jaunapuria from the constituency. Thirteen seats of Rajasthan are going to polls in the second phase on April 26. Twelve seats had voted in first phase on April 19. The campaigning for second phase of polling ends on Wednesday.
Thereafter, the PM will fly off to Chhattisgarh where he will address a public meeting in Baradwar village in the Janjgir-Champa Lok Sabha constituency of the state. The PM is also scheduled to address a public meeting in Shyamtarai village in Dhamtari district, part of the Mahasamund Lok Sabha constituency, today. Voting in Mahasamund seat will be held in second phase on on April 26. The Janjgir-Champa Lok Sabha seat will vote in the third phase on May 7.
Among other leaders, Union Minister Amit Shah will hold roadshow at Swami Vivekananda Circle in Bengaluru South constituency in Karnataka. Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will also address public meetings in Chitradurga and Bengaluru’s HSR Layout in the Bengaluru South constituency on Tuesday.
BJP president JP Nadda will campaign in Tikamgarh, Rewa, and Satna of Madhya Pradesh today. Elsewhere, Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will campaign in Bisahda village near Noida. This village is the site of the 2015 mob lynching of Mohammed Akhlaq on the suspicion of cow slaughter. The seat goes to the polls in the second phase on April 26. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is scheduled to address two rallies in Baghpat and Amroha and hold a roadshow in Meerut on Tuesday.
Samajwadi Party (SP) chief and former UP CM Akhilesh Yadav will campaign for INDIA bloc candidates in Aligarh and Baghpat. BSP chief Mayawati will address election rallies in Meerut and Aligarh on Tuesday.
As many as 60 percent of the total electors across 102 parliamentary seats voted in the first phase of elections on April 19. The voting was held for 102 parliamentary seats across 21 states and Union Territories in the first phase. The second phase of voting will be held on April 26.
Overall, voting for 543 Lok Sabha seats will be held in seven phases. The last phase will be held on June 1. The BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA), which is seeking a record third term under PM Modi, has set a target of winning 400 seats this election. The ruling alliance is challenged by the opposition parties led by the Congress under the banner of the INDIA bloc.
The counting of votes for all seven phases of Lok Sabha Elections will take place on June 4. Get all the Lok Sabha Election 2024 Live Updates with LiveMint.
Lok Sabha Election 2024 LIVE: Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will campaign in Bisahda village near Noida today. This village is the site of the 2015 mob lynching of Mohammed Akhlaq on the suspicion of cow slaughter. The seat goes to the polls in the second phase on April 26.
Lok Sabha Election 2024 LIVE: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal has been given insulin in Tihar Jail, Aam Aadmi Party sources said on Tuesday morning. Kejriwal has gone to court alleging that he is being deprived of insulin since his arrest on March 21 in connection with the Delhi liquor policy case. On Monday, Delhi High Court said that a medical board led by AIIMS doctor will decide on management of Arvind Kejriwal's diabetes.
Lok Sabha Election 2024 LIVE: Union Minister Amit Shah will hold roadshow at Swami Vivekananda Circle in Bengaluru South constituency in Karnataka. Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will also address public meetings in Chitradurga and Bengaluru’s HSR Layout in the Bengaluru South constituency on Tuesday.
Lok Sabha Election 2024 LIVE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address election rallies in Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh today, April 23, a day before the campaigning for second phase of Lok Sabha Elections 2024 ends.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!