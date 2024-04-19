Lok Sabha Election 2024 Phase 1 Voting LIVE Updates: Polling begins, ‘every vote counts,’ says PM Modi

5 min read . 07:30 AM IST

Lok Sabha Election 2024 Phase 1 Voting Live Updates: Voting begins in 102 parliamentary seats across 21 states and Union Territories in the first phase of Lok Sabha Elections today, April 19. Voting commenced at 7 am and will end at 6 pm. Check all the live updates here.