Lok Sabha Election 2024 Phase 1 Voting Live Updates: Voting begins in 102 parliamentary seats across 21 states and Union Territories in the first phase of Lok Sabha Elections today, April 19.
Voting commenced at 7 am and will end at 6 pm.
The states where Lok Sabha Polls will be held in the first phase include Arunachal Pradesh (2 seats), Assam (5 seats), Bihar (4 seats), Chhattisgarh (1 seat), Madhya Pradesh (6 seats), Maharashtra (5 seats), Manipur (2 seats), Meghalaya (2), Mizoram (1 seat), Nagaland (1 seat), Rajasthan (12 seats), Sikkim (1 seat), Tamil Nadu (39 seats), Tripura (1 seat), Uttar Pradesh (8 seats), Uttarakhand (5 seats), West Bengal (3 seats), Andaman and Nicobar (1 seat), Jammu and Kashmir (1 seat), Lakshadweep (1 seat) and Puducherry (1 seat).
Voting is also being held simultaneously in 92 Assembly Constituencies in the State Assembly Elections in Arunachal and Sikkim today.
At least 16.63 crore voters are eligible to cast their votes in the first phase at 1.87 lakh polling stations. As many as 18 lakh polling officials are deployed on poll duty. The eligible voters include 8.4 crore men, 8.23 crore women and 11,371 third-gender electors. In the 3.51 crore young voters in the age group 20-29 years, as many as 35.67 lakh first-time voters are registered to cast their votes in the first phase.
Overall, 1625 candidates cutting across parties are in the fray in the first phase of elections.
Among the key candidates whose fate will be sealed on Friday include Nitin Gadkari, K Annamalai, Jitin Prasada, Jitan Ram Manjhi, Nakul Nath, Gaurav Gogoi, Imran Masood, Karti Chidambaram, Tamilisai Soundararajan and Dayanidhi Maran.
Overall, voting for 543 Lok Sabha seats will be held in seven phases beginning today. The BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA), which is seeking a record third term under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has set a target of winning 400 seats this election. The ruling alliance is challenged by the opposition parties led by the Congress under the banner of INDIA bloc.
The counting of votes for all seven phases of Lok Sabha Elections will take place on June 4.
Get all the Lok Sabha Election 2024 Phase 1 Voting Live Updates with LiveMint.
Kolkata: On an alleged stone pelting incident in West Bengal's East Midnapore, WB Governor CV Ananda Bose says "Peace and harmony is something that the people of Bengal want and the people of Bengal deserve. It is after the authorities to ensure that there is law and order in the state, especially during the elections. Any perpetrators of violence should be booked and stern action should be taken, that is the responsibility of the Election Commission..."
BJP's South Chennai candidate Tamilisai Soundarajan casts her vote at a polling booth in Saligramam.
Former Tamil Nadu CM and AIADMK leader Edappadi K Palaniswami casts his vote at a polling booth in Salem.
RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat says, “Voting is our duty, our right. There should be 100% polling. I have cast my vote."
Voting for the first phase of LokSabha Elections2024 begins. Polling being held in 102 constituencies across 21 states and Union Territories.
“The 2024 Lok Sabha elections commence today! As 102 seats across 21 States and UTs go to the polls, I urge all those voting in these seats to exercise their franchise in record numbers. I particularly call upon the young and first time voters to vote in large numbers. After all, every vote counts and every voice matters!," PM Modi said in a post on X.
Union Minister and BJP candidate from Alwar, Bhupender Yadav says, "Today is phase 1 (of polling), this is the time to vote. I urge everyone to vote in large numbers. Voting in large numbers is essential for democracy..."
Arunachal Pradesh: Polling preparations underway at a polling booth in Tawang Both Lok Sabha constituencies Arunachal West and Arunachal East are going to polls today, in the first phase of the 2024 general elections.
On internally displaced voters in Manipur, CEC Rajiv Kumar said, "The phase 1 is the election. Today, they will vote in Manipur. We have made special scheme that in the camps, we will make all facilitation to vote. There are more than 18,000 who have already registered with us for voting from the camps. Our teams will take their vote wherever they are. Our attempt was and is that nobody is disenfranchised because of this...I am sure people will vote and establish a vote which gives the answers."
CEC Rajiv Kumar says, “...Today is the day of voting...A large number of security and non-security measures are in place. The only point is that people must come and vote…"
Lok Sabha Election 2024 Phase 1 Voting Live: The BJP and the Congress released their poll manifestos ahead of the elections.
Titled 'Modi Ki Guarantee,' the BJP’s manifesto for 2024 elections which has 14 promises focuses on party's commitment to the four pillars of nation's development – women, youth, the underprivileged, and farmers - as its underlying theme.
The Congress party's manifesto, however, had Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodi Nyay Yatra imprint on it and was titled ‘Nyay Patra’. It focused on five ‘pillars of justice’ of justice (Yuva Nyay, Naari Nyay, Kisaan Nyay, Shramik Nyay and Hissedari Nyay) with 25 guarantees under them.
Lok Sabha Election 2024 Phase 1 Voting Live: Among the key candidates whose fate will be sealed on Friday include Nitin Gadkari, K Annamalai, Jitin Prasada, Jitan Ram Manjhi, Nakul Nath, Gaurav Gogoi, Imran Masood, Karti Chidambaram, Tamilisai Soundararajan and Dayanidhi Maran.
Lok Sabha Election 2024 Phase 1 Voting Live: WATCH - Of the 543 Lok Sabha seats going to polls in seven phases this election, 129 come from five states in the south. These states include Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. Home to about 20 percent of the country’s population, these states contribute about 30 percent of the country’s GDP. In the 2019 elections, the BJP won 303 out of 543 Lok Sabha seats nationally. But it won only 29 of the 129 seats from these five states. This explains why the road to 400 seats for BJP-led NDA goes through the South.
Lok Sabha Election 2024 Phase 1 Voting Live: WATCH - Visuals from polling booth number 235 in Cooch Behar, West Bengal. Polling begins at 7:00 am in West Bengal's 3 constituencies Cooch Behar, Alipurduar and Jalpaiguri.
Lok Sabha Election 2024 Phase 1 Voting Live: At least 16.63 crore voters are eligible to cast their votes in the first phase at 1.87 lakh polling stations. As many as 18 lakh polling officials are deployed on poll duty. The eligible voters include 8.4 crore men, 8.23 crore women and 11,371 third gender electors. In the 3.51 crore young voters in the age group 20-29 years, as many as 35.67 lakh first time voters are registered to cast their votes in the first phase.
Lok Sabha Election 2024 Phase 1 Voting Live: Voting will be held in 102 parliamentary seats across 21 states and Union Territories in the first phase of Lok Sabha Elections today, April 19.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!