Lok Sabha Election 2024 Phase 2 Voting Live Updates: 88 parliamentary constituencies spread across 13 states and Union Territories (UTs) are polling in the second phase of Lok Sabha Elections 2024 today, April 26.
The polling for Betul, the 89th seat in Madhya Pradesh scheduled to vote in the second phase, was rescheduled to the third phase due to the death of a candidate from the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP).
The voting is underway and will continue until 5 pm. The Election Commission provides an extra hour buffer period for voters who are already present in the voting queue.
As many as 15.88 crore voters are eligible to vote in this phase. The voters include 8.08 crore men, 7.8 crore women and 5,929 third-gender electors. The voters also include 3.28 crore young voters in the age group 20-29 years. This includes 34.8 lakh first-time voters registered to cast their votes in this phase.
As many as 109 seats had gone to polling in the Phase 1 on April 19. The first phase recorded a voter turnout of around 62 per cent. The counting of votes for all seven phases of Lok Sabha Elections will be held on June 4.
The seats going to polls on April 26 include all 20 Lok Sabha constituencies in Kerala, 14 in Karnataka, 13 in Rajasthan, eight each in Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra, seven in Madhya Pradesh, five each in Assam and Bihar, three each in West Bengal and Chhattisgarh and one each in Jammu and Kashmir, Manipur and Tripura.
Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Shashi Tharoor, the BJP's youth icon Tejasvi Surya, Union minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar, actor-turned-politicians Hema Malini and Arun Govil, and the speaker in the outgoing Lok Sabha, Om Birla are among 1,210 candidates in the fray in Phase 2 of the Lok Sabha elections.
Over 16 lakh polling officials have been deployed across 1.67 lakh polling stations in this phase. Webcasting will be done in more than 50 per cent of the polling stations along with the deployment of micro-observers in all polling stations.
Overall, voting for 543 Lok Sabha seats will be held in seven phases. The last phase will be held on June 1. The BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA), which is seeking a record third term under PM Narendra Modi, has set a target of winning 400 seats this election. The ruling alliance is challenged by the opposition parties led by the Congress under the banner of the INDIA bloc.
The counting of votes for all seven phases of Lok Sabha Elections will take place on June 4.
Get all the Lok Sabha Election 2024 Live Updates with LiveMint.
Lok Sabha Election 2024 Phase 2 Voting Live: Long queue of voters at polling station in Jammu| WATCH
Long queue of voters at a polling station in Jammu as voting starts at 7am in UT of Jammu & Kashmir The UT has 5 parliamentary constituencies of which one votes today in the second phase of Lok Sabha polls
Lok Sabha Election 2024 Phase 2 Voting Live: 94-year-old woman arrives to cast vote in Ukhrul Outer Manipur| WATCH
A 94-year-old woman arrives to cast vote in Ukhrul Outer Manipur. Voting for 13 Assembly segments under Outer Manipur seat will be held in the second phase today.
Lok Sabha Election 2024 Phase 2 Voting Live: Polling to begin at 7 am across all 20 constituencies in Kerala| WATCH
Lok Sabha Election 2024 Phase 2 Voting Live: Date and time of voting
Voting for the second phase of the Lok Sabha Elections 2024 is scheduled for April 26, 2024, in 88 constituencies across 13 States and Union Territories. The general voting hours are from 7 am to 6 pm, though timings may vary depending on the constituency.
In several constituencies in Bihar, including Banka, Madhepura, Khagaria, and Munger, the polling hours were extended until 6 pm to accommodate voters due to hot weather conditions. These 88 constituencies include 73 general, 6 scheduled tribe, and 9 scheduled caste seats.
Lok Sabha Election 2024 Phase 2 Voting Live: Which Lok Sabha constituencies are voting in Phase 2?
The voting will take place in 88 constituencies across 13 states/UTs. These states include Assam, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Jammu and Kashmir, Karnataka, Kerala, Manipur, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Tripura, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal.
Lok Sabha Election 2024 Phase 2 Voting Live: Little progress in Thiruvananthapuram in last 15-20 years, says BJP candidate Rajeev Chandrasekhar
Lok Sabha Election 2024 Phase 2 Voting Live: Union Minister and BJP candidate Rajeev Chandrasekhar has said Thiruvananthapuram has seen little progress in last two decades. “Since the last 15-20 years, there has been very little progress in Thiruvananthapuram and in the lives of many people who are suffering from many problems that have not been solved...I request all of you to come out and vote today. This is an important day, not just for democracy, but for the future of Thiruvananthapuram and the future of your own families and children. It is something that we all must take seriously. Voting is a fundamental duty of every citizen and I hope everybody comes out and votes for change," Chandrasekhar told news agency ANI. The Union Minister is contesting the elections from Thiruvananthapuram against sitting MP Shashi Tharoor. All 20 seats of Kerala vote today in the second phase.
Lok Sabha Election 2024 Phase 2 Voting Live: All arrangements in place for voters, says CEC Rajiv Kumar
Lok Sabha Election 2024 Phase 2 Voting Live: Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar has said that all arrangements have been made for voters. “We have been preparing for the last 2 years. The arrangements are in place at all the booths...All arrangements have been made for the voters including drinking water, fans...The voters need to come out and vote...Security has been kept in mind...There is absolutely no information of violence from anywhere. Still, forces will be present on all booths," Kumar told news agency ANI.
Lok Sabha Election 2024 Phase 2 Voting Live: Polling begins at 7 am at 1.67 lakh polling stations
Lok Sabha Election 2024 Phase 2 Voting Live: The polling will begin begin at 7 am at 1.67 lakh polling stations and continue until 5 pm. The Election Commission provides an extra hour a buffer period for voters who are already present in the voting queue.
Lok Sabha Election 2024 Phase 2 Voting Live: 88 seats across 13 states and UTs go polls today
Lok Sabha Election 2024 Phase 2 Voting Live: Eighty eight parliamentary constituencies spread across 13 states and Union Territories (UTs) are polling in the second phase of Lok Sabha Elections 2024 today, April 26. The voting will begin begin at 7 am and continue until 5 pm.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!