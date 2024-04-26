LIVE UPDATES

Lok Sabha Election 2024 Phase 2 Voting Live Updates: Voting begins in 88 seats; Rahul Gandhi, Hema Malini in fray

2 min read . Updated: 26 Apr 2024, 07:09 AM IST

Lok Sabha Election 2024 Phase 2 Voting Live Updates: Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Shashi Tharoor, the BJP's youth icon Tejasvi Surya and Union minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar are among 1,210 candidates contesting polls in 88 seats across 13 states and UTs in Phase 2 of polling today.