Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Voting Live Updates: ‘Vote to strength democracy,’ says PM Modi as polling for Phase 4 begins

4 min read . Updated: 13 May 2024, 07:29 AM IST

Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Voting Live Updates: All 25 seats of Andhra Pradesh and 17 seats of Telangana, 13 seats in Uttar Pradesh, 11 in Maharashtra, 8 each in West Bengal and Madhya Pradesh, 5 in Bihar, 4 seats each in Jharkhand and Odisha and one seat in J&K are voting in the Phase 4 today.