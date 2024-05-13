Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Voting Live Updates: Prime Minister Narendra appealed to people, especially young and women electorates, to vote in large numbers to ‘strengthen our democracy.’
PM Modi's message came amid polling being held at 96 seats spread across 9 states and a Union Territory in the fourth phase of Lok Sabha Elections today.
All 25 seats of Andhra Pradesh and 17 seats of Telangana, 13 seats in Uttar Pradesh, 11 in Maharashtra, 8 in West Bengal, 8 in Madhya Pradesh, 5 in Bihar, 4 seats each in Jharkhand and Odisha and one seat in Jammu and Kashmir will go to polls in this phase.
In Jammu and Kashmir, the voting is being held in Srinagar seat of Kashmir Valley. This is the first Lok Sabha election being held in Kashmir post the abrogation of Article 370 in 2019. The BJP has not fielded any candidate in any of the three Lok Sabha seats of Kashmir valley.
Voting begins at 7am and ends at 6 pm, the Election Commission of India, said.
So far, voting has taken place in 283 constituencies, about half of 543 Lok Sabha seats, in three phases held on April 19, 26 and May 7. The third phase of polling held on May 7 for 93 seats recorded 65.68 per cent voter turnout which is about 1.32 percentage points lesser than the turnout for the same seats in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.
As many as 1,717 candidates are in the fray in the 96 Lok Sabha seats voting today. The prominent candidates include, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav from Kannauj (Uttar Pradesh), TMC leader Mahua Moitra from Krishnanagar (West Bengal), cricketer-turned-politicians Yusuf Pathan and senior Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chaudhary from Baharampur (West Bengal), Union Minister Giriraj Singh from Begusarai (Bihar), YS Sharmila from Kadapa (Andhra Pradesh), Union Minister Arjun Munda from Khunti (Jharkhand), actor-politician Shatrughan Sinha from Asansol (West Bengal), Bandi Sanjay Kumar from Karimnagar (Telangana) and Asaduddin Owaisi from Hyderabad (Telangana).
Over 17.7 crore people, including 8.97 crore men and 8.73 crore women, are eligible to vote in this phase. There are over 12.49 lakh registered 85+ years old voters too. Over 19 lakh polling officials have been deployed across 1.92 lakh polling stations where voting is taking place.
Voting is also being held for all 175 seats of Andhra Pradesh Legislative and 28 of 147 seats of Odisha Legislative Assembly of Odisha simultaneously with the Lok Sabha polls.
The remaining three phases of polling will be held on May 20, May 25 and June 1. The counting of votes for all seven phases of Lok Sabha Elections will take place on June 4.
The BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA), which is seeking a record third term under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has set a target of winning 400 seats this election. The ruling alliance is challenged by the opposition parties led by the Congress under the banner of the INDIA bloc.
Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Voting Live: Voting begins amidst tight security at the GMS Hanji Gund polling station of Budgam under Srinagar seat in Jammu and Kashmir. National Conference's Aga Syed Ruhullah Mehdi, PDP's Waheed Ur Rehman Para and Apni Party's Mohammad Ashraf Mir are contesting the Lok Sabha Election2024 from this seat. Voting is being held across 9 states and one UT in fourth phase on Monday.
Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Voting Live: Actor Jr NTR arrives at a polling booth in Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad to cast his vote. All 17 seats of Telangana are voting in the fourth phase of polling on Monday.
Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Voting Live: Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged people to come out to vote and strengthen the democracy as voting for phase 4 begins on Monday.
“In today’s 4th Phase of the Lok Sabha elections, 96 seats across 10 States and UTs are going to the polls. I am sure people in these constituencies will vote in large numbers and the young voters as well as women voters will power this surge in voting. Come, let’s all do our duty and strengthen our democracy!," PM Modi said on X (formerly Twitter)
Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Voting Live: Union Minister and BJP candidate from Begusarai, Giriraj Singh says, "I am a voter of Munger Constituency. It is half an hour away from my constituency Begusarai. I will cast my vote at 7 am and then be in my Lok Sabha constituency... After 1947, the country was divided and the appeasement of votes began. Today, Hindus have disappeared from Pakistan... There are new attempts to do Gazwa-e-Hind in India... This is because of Congress. Today, people like Lalu Prasad are doing appeasement and snatching reservation of the backward..."
Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Voting Live: In Jammu and Kashmir, the voting is being held in Srinagar seat of Kashmir Valley. This is the first Lok Sabha election being held in Kashmir post the abrogation of Article 370 in 2019. The BJP has not fielded any candidate in any of the three Lok Sabha seats of Kashmir valley.
Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Voting Live: The prominent candidates include, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav from Kannauj (Uttar Pradesh), TMC leader Mahua Moitra from Krishnanagar (West Bengal), cricketer-turned-politicians Yusuf Pathan and senior Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chaudhary from Baharampur (West Bengal), Union Minister Giriraj Singh from Begusarai (Bihar), YS Sharmila from Kadapa (Andhra Pradesh), Union Minister Arjun Munda from Khunti (Jharkhand), actor-politician Shatrughan Sinha from Asansol (West Bengal), Bandi Sanjay Kumar from Karimnagar (Telangana) and Asaduddin Owaisi from Hyderabad (Telangana).
Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Voting Live: As many as 1,717 candidates are in the fray in the 96 Lok Sabha seats voting today. Over 17.7 crore people, including 8.97 crore men and 8.73 crore women, are eligible to vote in this phase. There are over 12.49 lakh registered 85+ years old voters too. Over 19 lakh polling officials have been deployed across 1.92 lakh polling stations where voting is taking place.
Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Voting Live: Voting begins at 7am and ends at 6 pm, the Election Commission of India, said. So far, voting has taken place in 285 constituencies, about half of 543 Lok Sabha seats, in three phases held on April 19, 26 and May 7. The third phase of polling held on May 7 for 93 seats recorded 65.68 per cent voter turnout which is about 1.32 percentage points lesser than the turnout for the same seats in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.
Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Voting Live: Polling will be held at 96 seats spread across 9 states and a Union Territory in the fourth phase of Lok Sabha Elections today. All 25 seats of Andhra Pradesh and 17 seats of Telangana, 13 seats in Uttar Pradesh, 11 in Maharashtra, 8 in West Bengal, 8 in Madhya Pradesh, 5 in Bihar, 4 seats each in Jharkhand and Odisha and one seat in Jammu and Kashmir will go to polls in this phase.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!