Lok Sabha Polls 2024 Live Updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold a roadshow in Tamil Nadu's Vellore as a part of Lok Sabha election campaign for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) today, April 9. The PM will also address public rallies in Madhya Pradesh's Balaghat and Uttar Pradesh's Pilibhit on Tuesday.
Former Union minister Chaudhary Birender Singh who announced his resignation from the BJP on Monday is expected to join the Congress party today. Singh's wife and former MLA Prem Lata Singh has also quit the BJP. This comes about a month after their son and Brijendra Singh also joined the Congress party.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah will also be in Assam to campaign for the Lok Sabha elections scheduled in seven phases. He will address public rallies in Lakhimpur, Sonitpur and Dibrugarh today.
Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will also hold a public meeting in Arunachal Pradesh's Namsai as a part of BJP's Lok Sabha polls campaign today.
On Monday, the Congress party moved the Election Commission of India with six complaints against the BJP, two of which regarding Prime Minister for his 'Muslim League' jab at the grand old party's election manifesto released on April 5.
Voting for 543 Lok Sabha seats will be held in seven phases with the first phase scheduled on April 19. The counting of votes will take place on June 4. Stay with LiveMint to track live updates on Lok Sabha elections.
