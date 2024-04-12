Lok Sabha Polls 2024 Live Updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address a public rally in Jammu’s Udhampur today, April 12 as part of Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) campaign for Lok Sabha Elections 2024. Union Minister Jitendra Singh is contesting the elections from the Udhampur Lok Sabha seat. Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will also address an INDIA bloc rally in Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu. The seat is crucial because BJP has fielded its Tamil Nadu president from here. PM Modi addressed a rally in Coimbatore earlier this week.
In other events, Union Home Minister Amit Shah will visit Karaikudi in Tamil Nadu to campaign for Sivaganga candidate T Dhevanathan Yadav on Friday. Shah is on a two-day visit to Tamil Nadu. He is also scheduled to participate in four road shows and a public meeting.
Samajwadi Party (SP) national President, Akhilesh Yadav, along with their opposition INDIA bloc partner Congress, will start campaigning for the SP candidates for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls from the Pilibhit Lok Sabha constituency on April 12.
Voting for 543 Lok Sabha seats will be held in seven phases with the first phase scheduled on April 19. The counting of votes will take place on June 4. Stay with LiveMint to track live updates on Lok Sabha elections.
Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav will kick off the Opposition INDIA bloc's joint campaign for upcoming Lok Sabha Elections from Pilibhit in Uttar Pradesh on Friday.
Lok Sabha Polls 2024 LIVE: BJP leader Dhairyasheel Mohite Patil resigned from the primary membership of the party. He met Nationalist Congress Party - Sharadchandra Pawar party chief Sharad Pawar yesterday
Lok Sabha Polls 2024 LIVE: The Election Commission of India shared a video of scuba divers in Chennai enacting the voting process sixty feet underwater near Chennai's Neelankarai. The exercise, the poll panel said, is its bid to create voter awareness.
Lok Sabha Polls 2024 LIVE: TMC leader Shantanu Sen has said that the election commission was ‘partial’. “For the first time, after independence, the Prime Minister along with his Minister selected the election commissioners... The entire country knows which party breaks law and order and follows the way of hooliganism. In West Bengal, TMC has been in power for three terms because of support from the common people. Those who don't get the love and support of people here, opt the way of hooliganism," Sen was quoted as saying by news agency ANI
Lok Sabha Polls 2024 LIVE: The Congress party is likely to field former Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) Student’s Union president Kanhaiya Kumar from one of the three seats that it is contesting in the national capital.
Kumar, who is presently in-charge of the National Students’ Union of India (NSUI), had unsuccessfully contested the 2019 Lok Sabha Elections against Bhartiya Janata Party leader Giriraj Singh from Bihar’s Begusarai as a Communist Party of India (CPI) candidate.
Lok Sabha Polls 2024 LIVE: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will address an INDIA bloc rally in Coimbatore, a crucial Lok Sabha seat in Tamil Nadu. The BJP has fielded its state president, K Annamalai, from the seat. PM Modi was in Coimbatore two days ago.
