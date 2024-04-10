Lok Sabha Polls 2024 Live Updates: PM Modi to address rally in Nagpur today

Lok Sabha Polls 2024 Live Updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address a public rally in Nagpur on April 10, as part of Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) campaign for upcoming Lok Sabha Elections 2024. The Prime Minister campaigned in Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Tamil Nadu on April 9.
Uttar Pradesh's Congress President Ajay Rai has dismissed reports of him switching over to the BJP. Rai, who is the grand old party's Lok Sabha candidate from Varanasi against PM Modi, said that the BJP was worried and anxious ahead of polls.
Voting for 543 Lok Sabha seats will be held in seven phases with the first phase scheduled on April 19. The counting of votes will take place on June 4. Stay with LiveMint to track live updates on Lok Sabha elections.
Lok Sabha Polls 2024 LIVE: Congress party’s Uttar Pradesh President Ajay Rai has dismissed reports speculation of him joining the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). "It seems those in the BJP are not getting enough work these days and have nothing else to involve themselves with. It is only when they get worried or anxious that they make such claims," said Rai, who is contesting Lok Sabha elections against Prime Minister Narendra Modi from Varanasi.
Lok Sabha Polls 2024 LIVE: Bihar’s Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary on Tuesday said the RJD chief and former Chief Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav was a 'corrupt leader who lives only for his family."Lalu Yadav no longer holds sway over people with what he says or does. He tries to spread communal discord...it is an old habit with him. He has been doing it for a long time. The people of Bihar know that he is corrupt and lives only for his family. He can never work for anyone outside his family," Choudhary told news agency ANI
