Lok Sabha Polls 2024 LIVE Updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address four election rallies across two states on April 16 as part of Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) campaign for Lok Sabha Elections 2024.
The Prime Minister is scheduled to address public meetings in Gaya and Purnea of Bihar. This will be PM Modi's third visit to Bihar in about two weeks. Gaya votes in the first phase on April 19 and Purnea will vote in the second phase on April 26.
The Prime Minister is also scheduled to address a rally in Balurghat and Raiganj of West Bengal today. Both the seats will vote in the second phase of general elections on April 26.
Among other top leaders from the BJP, Union Home Minister Amit Shah will address a rally in Palora of Jammu and Kotdwar in Uttarakhand. Jammu votes on April 26 and Kotdwar under Gadwal constituency will vote in the first phase of voting on April 19. BJP national president JP Nadda will hold three roadshows in Tamil Nadu. All 39 seats of Tamil Nadu will vote in the first phase on April 19.
From the opposition camp, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will continue his campaign Kozhikode in Kerala while his sister and AICC general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is scheduled to be a part of a road shows in Jorhat in Assam and Agartala in Tripura, today. Congress President Malikarjun Kharge will be attending public meetings in Nagaland and Karnataka.
Meanwhile, the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) has announced names of candidates for 11 Lok Sabha seats. The party has fielded Athar Jamal Lari from Varanasi against Prime Minister Modi. The Congress has fielded Ajay Rai from the seat. The BSP has also fielded Srikala Singh wife of gangster-turned-politician Dhananjay Singh from Jaunpur Lok Sabha seat. Former Lok Sabha MP, Dhananjay was sentenced to seven years imprisonment by Jaunpur MP/ MLA court in March.
In another news, the Supreme Court is expected to hear a plea seeking cross-verification of the votes cast in EVMs with Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT) today.
Voting for 543 Lok Sabha seats will be held in seven phases with the first phase scheduled on April 19. The counting of votes will take place on June 4. Stay with LiveMint to track live updates on Lok Sabha elections.
Lok Sabha Polls 2024 LIVE: The BSP has also fielded Srikala Singh wife of gangster-turned-politician Dhananjay Singh from Jaunpur Lok Sabha seat. Former Lok Sabha MP, Dhananjay was sentenced to seven years imprisonment by Jaunpur MP/ MLA court in March.
Lok Sabha Polls 2024 LIVE: The Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) has announced names of candidates for 11 Lok Sabha seats. The party has fielded Athar Jamal Lari from Varanasi against Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Lok Sabha Polls 2024 LIVE: Ahead of Lok Sabha Elections, polling teams leave by helicopter to Naxal-hit areas, in Narayanpur, Chhattisgarh. Eleven Lok Sabha seats in Chhattisgarh will go to polls in three phases on April 19, April 26 and May 7. Bastar will be the only seat to go to polls in the first phase on April 19. (ANI)
Lok Sabha Polls 2024 LIVE: AICC general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is scheduled to be a part of two roadshows in Jorhat in Assam and Agartala in Tripura, today.
Lok Sabha Polls 2024 LIVE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address four election rallies across two states on April 16 as part of Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) campaign for Lok Sabha Elections 2024. The Prime Minister is scheduled to address public meetings in Gaya and Purnea of Bihar. This will be PM Modi's third visit to Bihar in about two weeks. Gaya votes in the first phase on April 19 and Purnea will vote in the second phase on April 26. The Prime Minister is also scheduled to address a rally in Balurghat and Raiganj of West Bengal today. Both the seats will vote in the second phase of general elections on April 26.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!