Lok Sabha polls: Mamata says EC chalked out 7-phase elections to help Modi use nation’s resources for campaign
Polls have been scheduled from April 19 to June 1 so that Modi and his cabinet colleagues can travel on special planes across the country before every phase to ‘overwhelm the Opposition’, says Mamata Banerjee
In an apparent attack on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Saturday alleged that the Election Commission of India (ECI) chalked out seven-phase polls to enable Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his cabinet colleagues to carry out extensive campaigning using the nation's resources.